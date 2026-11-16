Richard Sterban of The Oak Ridge Boys Dies at 83 After Long Illness

Richard Sterban, the legendary bass singer of The Oak Ridge Boys and Country Music Hall of Famer, has died at 83 in Tennessee following a battle with cancer and respiratory complications.

Richard Sterban, the foundational bass vocalist of the Grammy-winning vocal quartet The Oak Ridge Boys, has died at the age of 83. His family and the band confirmed his passing on Saturday in Hendersonville, Tennessee, bringing an emotional close to a storied career that spanned more than fifty years. His death marks the end of an era for one of country music's most recognizable groups and leaves a significant void in the genre's history.

The cause of death was attributed to complications from bronchitis and pneumonia following a prolonged battle with cancer. According to the joint statement released by his family and the band, Sterban had been residing in Hendersonville where he remained a beloved figure in the local music community until his final days. This recent health decline follows a period of deterioration that forced him to withdraw from touring in 2025.

Also read Oak Ridge Boys Bassist Richard Sterban Dies at 83

Sterban's musical journey began long before his fame with The Oak Ridge Boys. He originally left his position as a backup singer for Elvis Presley to join the vocal group in 1972. His tenure with the band was marked by incredible commercial success, resulting in seventeen number-one hits and five Grammy awards. The group received twenty-three nominations throughout their career, cementing their status as superstars in both country and pop genres.

The band's golden period occurred in the 1980s, highlighted by the massive 1981 crossover hit Elvira. This track reached number one on the country chart and number five on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming their most iconic song. Other major successes included Bobbie Sue in 1982 and American Made in 1983, which further solidified their appeal to a broad audience beyond traditional country fans. They also performed for presidents, on American Bandstand, and at the Grammy Awards ceremony.

Advertisement

The official recognition of Sterban and the band's contributions has been extensive and prestigious. The Oak Ridge Boys were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015, joining Elvis Presley in this high honor. They had previously been inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2001 and gained membership in the Grand Ole Opry in 2011. These accolades underscore their broad appeal and lasting cultural significance in American music.

Country Music Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young issued a tribute praising Sterban's impact on the genre. Young described Sterban as a steady force and a foundational figure who used his unmistakable bass voice to connect commercial country music to its deep gospel roots. He noted that Sterban helped the group achieve a well-deserved place in the Hall of Fame and build legions of fans worldwide. Young's statement highlighted Sterban's role as a bridge between traditional gospel sounds and mainstream country popularity.

Sterban, a native of Camden, New Jersey, was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Hall of Fame in 1994. He received this honor alongside Joe Bonsall, another member of the group who died in 2024. Bonsall had sung with Sterban in the Keystones before they both joined The Oak Ridge Boys. Their shared history highlights the deep personal and professional bonds within the group during its formative years.

The band's extensive touring history included performances with Johnny Cash and singing backup vocals on Paul Simon's hit Slip Slidin' Away. These collaborations demonstrated their versatility and respect within the wider music industry. Sterban continued to perform until his health significantly worsened, with his last major tour occurring in 2025. His dedication to live performance remained strong until physical limitations made it impossible to continue.

Advertisement

Sterban is survived by his wife, Donna, and their five children. His daughters Lauren and Tori, and sons Rich, Doug, and Chris, mourn the loss of their father. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and great-grandchildren. These family members remember a patriarch who shaped modern country music and left a permanent mark on the history of American music. His legacy will endure through his recordings and the memories of fans globally.