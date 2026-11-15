Richard Richardson Detained After Gabon Rig Disaster

British survivor Richard Richardson remains in Gabon three weeks after the Prospector 5 sinking. His family reports he is held against his will while investigators probe the incident.

Richard Richardson, a sixty-eight-year-old British grandfather from Hull, Yorkshire, remains unable to return to the United Kingdom more than three weeks after the sinking of the Prospector 5 drilling rig off the coast of Gabon. The marine warranty surveyor escaped the disaster on October 24 with nothing but the clothes on his back and a small amount of local currency.

His daughter, Jessica Matisak, describes the current situation as a crisis characterized by a complete lack of control, stating that her father is effectively held against his will in a secure hotel complex in Port Gentil. Despite cooperating fully with judicial investigators, Richardson has not been charged with any offense, yet his freedom of movement remains restricted.

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Core Details of the Rig Sinking Incident

The Prospector 5, owned and operated by Borr Drilling, sank while supporting drilling operations for BW Energy in Mayumba, Gabon. Of the one hundred and fifteen people on board, one hundred and ten survived and made it ashore. On November 2, Borr Drilling confirmed that four bodies had been recovered and that a search for one missing person was ongoing.

Preliminary reports indicate the rig experienced a punch-through event during preload activities. This specific failure occurs when drilling legs penetrate the seabed deeper than intended, causing the structure to lose stability and sink. The incident occurred while the rig was preparing to begin active drilling operations.

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Stakeholder Positions and Legal Proceedings

A judicial investigation was opened by Gabonese authorities on October 25 to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the disaster. Jessica Matisak confirmed that her father is attending interviews and answering questions, though she noted that he does not speak French, which complicates his communication with investigators.

No workers have been charged with any wrongdoing. The British families involved are currently trying to understand the local legal system and determine if there is a formal travel restriction preventing Richardson and other British survivors from leaving the country.

Real-World Impact on Family and Survivors

The Richardsons maintain daily contact with Richardson via a phone provided to him, but his wife, Diane Richardson, reports that his mental health is deteriorating. At sixty-eight years old, he is becoming increasingly downhearted due to the uncertainty and lack of clarity regarding his status in Gabon.

Josh Richardson, the son, expressed deep concern that his father might be moved to a less comfortable and more remote location in Africa, potentially cutting off family contact. The family emphasizes that Richardson has seven grandchildren who are eager for his safe return home.

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Corporate Response and Future Steps

Borr Drilling has commissioned an independent investigation to establish a thorough understanding of the catastrophic loss of stability. Chief Executive Bruno Morand stated that the investigation will assess every potential cause and consider all evidence before reaching a final determination on the incident.

Gabon's Ministry of Petroleum and Gas activated a crisis unit immediately following the disaster, ordering the navy to reinforce search-and-rescue operations using helicopters and underwater equipment. The Foreign Office has been contacted for a response regarding the diplomatic efforts to secure Richardson's repatriation.