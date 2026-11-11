Richard Osman Reveals He Knew Russell Brand Was Awful From Start

TV producer Richard Osman claims he always thought Russell Brand was talentless and a sleaze at Endemol UK, long before the comedian's legal convictions.

TV producer and presenter Richard Osman has stated that he believed Russell Brand was awful from the very beginning of his career, despite the two never meeting in person. Osman, who served as Creative Director at Endemol UK, made these comments while appearing on his podcast The Rest Is Entertainment alongside co-host Marina Hyde.

Osman's Early Critique of Brand

Osman worked at Endemol UK, the production company that launched Brand into the spotlight with hosting roles for Big Brother spin-off programs in the mid-noughties. Although they never collaborated, Osman recalled forming strong negative opinions about the comedian based on industry reputation alone.

Also read Russell Brand Sentenced to 10.5 Years for Rape as Father Calls Verdict Unfair and Jury Corrupt

The television personality described Brand as talentless and noted that he had heard rumors describing him as a sleaze. Osman emphasized that while these traits were not illegal, they made Brand an undesirable colleague for comedy producers seeking a collegiate working environment.

Industry Rumors and Production Context

Brand joined Endemol in 2004 after being fired from MTV following an incident where he arrived dressed as Osama bin Laden on September 12, 2001. After attending rehab for drug addiction, he secured a hosting role on Big Brother's Eforum, which was later renamed Big Mouth.

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During this period, Osman reflected on the growing fame of Brand and the whispers surrounding his behavior. He mentioned that people in the entertainment industry were aware of Brand's reputation for being sex-obsessed and running with groups sharing similar aesthetics.

Allegations and Corporate Response

A Dispatches investigation by Channel 4 in September 2023, along with probes by The Times and Sunday Times, led to women coming forward with allegations. Reports suggested Brand allegedly turned production staff into pimps to identify audience members for inappropriate encounters.

In 2024, Banijay UK, formerly Endemol, acknowledged that informal complaints from staff were not escalated through senior management chains. The company issued an apology to anyone impacted by this behavior or who felt unable to speak up effectively during those years.

The Turning Point in British TV

Osman identified a reckoning in 2017 and 2018 as the moment the industry understood Brand had committed illegal acts. From that point onward, he ceased working in British television, prompting colleagues to begin speaking with journalists about the situation.

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Osman and Hyde pushed back against the notion that Brand's behavior was an open secret prior to this period. They insisted that while some individuals knew, the allegations did not become common knowledge within their industries until the 2018 turning point.

Russell Brand was jailed for ten-and-a-half years at Southwark Crown Court on Monday after being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. This legal outcome marks the conclusion of a long journey that began with early industry skepticism and culminated in criminal justice proceedings.