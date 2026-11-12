Richard Osman Reflects on TV Industry Culture and Past Work with Walliams and Brand

Richard Osman discusses his past collaborations with David Walliams and Russell Brand, expressing regret over failing to foster safer working environments in 1990s television production.

Richard Osman has issued a candid reflection on his early television career, addressing his professional history with David Walliams and Russell Brand while expressing deep regret over the industry culture of the 1990s. The novelist and former executive producer stated that he wishes he had done more to create safe environments for everyone working in television during that era.

Osman Recalls Partnership with Walliams

Osman, who is currently 55 years old, recalled his first collaboration with David Walliams, who was 21 years old at the time, when they worked together on a computer game series. The two eventually teamed up to write the 1999 Channel 4 sitcom Boyz Unlimited alongside Matt Lucas, who was 52 years old when this article was published. Osman noted that they fell out shortly after the sitcom production for reasons he did not elaborate on, which led to a break in their professional relationship. He admitted that he has followed Walliams' career closely and acknowledged the broader shame felt by men who worked in the industry during that period.

Also read Celebrities who spoke out against David Walliams and Russell Brand

Critique of 1990s Laddy Culture

The creator of the Pointless game show described the atmosphere of the 1990s and 2000s as a sin of omission rather than commission. He explained that many executives and producers failed to realize the necessity of ensuring that everyone in the workplace felt safe. Osman characterized the prevalent laddy culture of that time as a weird aberration rather than a natural state of affairs. He described the process of looking back at that era as unremittingly grim and horrific for those who now recognize the failure to act on known issues.

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Reflections on Russell Brand at Endemol

Osman also shared his memories of working at Endemol UK, where he served as Deputy Creative Director in 2004 and Creative Director from 2005 onwards. He stated that he viewed Russell Brand as talentless and awful from the very beginning, despite never working with or meeting him directly. Osman heard rumors that Brand had a reputation for being a sleaze, which influenced his professional opinion. Endemol UK had hired Brand in 2004 to host Big Brother spin-off shows after the comedian had previously been fired from MTV.

Industry Reckoning and Future Safety

Osman described the recent exposure of figures like Brand and Walliams as a necessary reckoning and a wakeup call for the television sector. He expressed relief that people who engaged in harmful behavior are now being held accountable, whether through imprisonment or public exposure. He suggested that a generation of television men would agree with his views and would want to find a way to rectify past mistakes. The goal moving forward, according to Osman, is to ensure that such errors are not repeated and that new standards of safety are prioritized from the start of any production.