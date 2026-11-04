Richard Ojeda Defeats NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson in NC District 9

Richard Ojeda wins North Carolina's 9th District election against NRCC chairman Richard Hudson, marking a pivotal upset in the congressional race.

Richard Ojeda II has defeated North Carolina state representative and National Republican Congressional Committee chairman Richard Hudson in the race for North Carolina's 9th Congressional District seat. The victory removes the top House Republican fundraiser from office and hands the district to the Democratic candidate. Ojeda secured the win with 138,707 votes, which accounted for 51.1 percent of the total ballots cast in the contest.

Election Results and Vote Counts

The final tally from the election showed a competitive but decisive margin favoring the Democratic nominee over the incumbent Republican. Richard Hudson received 132,692 votes, representing 48.9 percent of the total vote share. The difference between the two candidates was approximately 6,000 votes, indicating a closely watched battle in a district that often swings between parties. These precise figures confirm that Ojeda captured just over half of the electorate while Hudson fell short of the threshold required to retain his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

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Hudson Defeats and Post-Election Statement

Following the certification of the results, Hudson issued a public statement acknowledging the outcome without contesting the count. He explicitly stated that voters in North Carolina's 9th District made their choice and that he respects that decision. Hudson emphasized his personal faith by noting that God is sovereign over his life and has a specific plan for all individuals. He used the platform to reaffirm his patriotism, declaring that America remains the greatest country in the world.

Future Political Commitments

Hudson also outlined his continued dedication to political engagement despite leaving his congressional position. He asserted that he will keep fighting for the principles he believes make the United States great. His statement highlighted a commitment to commonsense conservative policies that he argues will save the country and improve the lives of American people. He expressed that his belief in these principles is stronger than ever, regardless of what the future holds for his political career. This approach signals a transition from elected office to continued advocacy for his ideological platform.

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Ojeda Military Background and Service Record

Richard Ojeda's campaign highlighted a distinguished military career as a central component of his eligibility for the role. He spent 24 years serving in the U.S. Army, with tours of duty in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Haiti. This extensive service record provides a detailed backdrop to his platform, contrasting with Hudson's legislative career. The campaign materials emphasize his discipline and experience in international conflict zones as key qualifications for representing the district.

Civil Service and Community Leadership

After retiring from the active military, Ojeda relocated to West Virginia to be near his aging parents. During this period, he continued his tradition of public service by teaching Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps at a local high school. This role demonstrates a commitment to educating the next generation of citizens and leaders, reinforcing his connection to community values. The combination of his military tenure and educational service forms the basis of his public identity as a candidate who prioritizes national defense and youth development.