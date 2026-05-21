Richard Madeley's Inside the World's Mega Prison: A Visit to El Salvador's Maximum-Security Jail Cecot

Richard Madeley's new Channel 5 documentary 'Inside the World's Mega Prison' takes viewers on a harrowing journey to El Salvador's maximum-security jail, Cecot. Madeley spent time inside the jail, where 3,000 shaven-headed inmates are packed behind floor-to-ceiling bars with nothing to do. The documentary explores the harsh conditions, lack of family visits, recreational spaces, and rehabilitation programmes at Cecot, as well as the impact of the jail on the local population and the war on drug cartels.

Richard Madeley has visited the world's toughest prison in El Salvador , where 3,000 shaven-headed inmates are packed behind floor-to-ceiling bars with nothing to do. The Terrorism Confinement Center (Cecot) is a maximum-security jail made up of eight sprawling pavilions in Tecoluca, capable of holding 40,000 inmates.

Madeley spent time inside Cecot, where suspected gang members sit in metal bunks stacked four beds high in concrete cells. Prisoners wear only boxer shorts with their heads shaved, lights are never switched off, and there are no family visits, recreational spaces, or rehabilitation programmes. Madeley described the sight of 3,000 shaven-headed men crammed behind floor-to-ceiling bars as 'one hell of a sight.

' He also mentioned graphic videos showing mass machete executions of helpless road workers made by the gangsters. Madeley talked to the guards responsible for running the jail and later explained how it was 'tricky' to build a relationship with prison authorities.

He also visited tough urban areas where the gangs still exist and found that about 80 per cent of the gangs that used to control El Salvador are now off the country's streets, but there are 'remnants' in the towns where they once operated. Madeley admitted that Cecot breaches human rights but argued that it was a necessary step to wrest control back from the psychopaths who had terrorised the general population for decades





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Documentary Travel El Salvador Maximum-Security Jail Gangsters Drug Cartels Harsh Conditions Family Visits Recreational Spaces Rehabilitation Programmes

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