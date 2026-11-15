Richard Madeley Reveals Rolf Harris Banned from Show for Groping Staff

Richard Madeley discloses that Rolf Harris was quietly banned from appearing on his program due to inappropriate behavior toward makeup artists, highlighting industry culture shifts.

Richard Madeley has disclosed that television personality Rolf Harris was effectively barred from appearing on his program following allegations of inappropriate physical conduct toward female makeup artists behind the scenes. The former host revealed this exclusion occurred while Harris was still a prominent and active figure in the entertainment industry, noting that the decision was implemented quietly without public announcement.

Details of Rolf Harris's Quiet Ban

Speaking on the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Richard Madeley explained that the production team decided to stop inviting Rolf Harris back to the show specifically because he used to grope the makeup artists. Madeley stated that the ban was a discreet measure taken by the producers, who chose not to make a public fuss about the decision to exclude the entertainer from their programming.

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The presenter emphasized that the action was internal and procedural rather than sensationalized, ensuring that Harris was simply not invited back to the set. This approach allowed the production to manage the situation without creating a media storm at the time, although the underlying reasons for his exclusion were clear to those involved in the production process.

Context of Industry Culture and Other Convictions

Madeley shared these details while reflecting on the evolving culture within the television industry, a topic brought into sharp focus by the recent conviction of comedian Russell Brand and ongoing allegations against David Walliams. The discussion highlighted a broader shift in how media organizations handle misconduct, contrasting with past practices where such issues might have been overlooked or suppressed.

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Rolf Harris, who died in 2023 at the age of 93, had previously been convicted in 2014 of sexual crimes against girls. He was found guilty of a string of indecent assaults committed between 1968 and 1986, although he never admitted to the offenses nor apologized to his victims during the legal proceedings.

Rolf Harris Legal History and Imprisonment

Following his conviction for a string of indecent assaults against underage girls, Rolf Harris was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison. He was released from custody in 2017, having served a portion of his sentence, before his death six years later. Madeley's comments about the earlier ban on his show suggest that concerns about Harris's behavior were present long before his eventual criminal conviction.

The timeline indicates that the ban from Madeley's program occurred while Harris was still very much extant and active in the public eye, demonstrating that some industry figures were aware of his misconduct regarding staff members well before the wider public became aware of his legal troubles.

Russell Brand Conviction and Amanda Platell

Reflecting on the conviction of Russell Brand, Madeley expressed surprise that it took so long for stories regarding Brand's behavior to emerge within the industry. He noted that he only learned last week of Brand's misconduct during a previous appearance on the show, thanks to revelations made by Daily Mail columnist Amanda Platell, who had appeared alongside Brand on Channel 4's Richard and Judy in 2007.

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Platell wrote in her column that Brand had sauntered into her dressing room while she was half-dressed, stating he had been longing to meet her. She described the comedian as quite smelly and deeply creepy, even menacing, at the time, and she ordered him to leave, which he did with reluctance. These details underscore the personal nature of the harassment and the delayed recognition of such behavior by production teams.

Legal Outcomes for Russell Brand

Russell Brand was sentenced to ten years and six months in prison after being found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. The severity of his sentence contrasts with the earlier, quiet bans and internal handling of misconduct, illustrating the increasing accountability and legal consequences for such actions in the modern entertainment landscape. Madeley's disclosure adds a layer to the ongoing conversation about responsibility and awareness within the industry.