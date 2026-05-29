Richard Madeley Claims Prisoners in El Salvador's Mega Jail Are 'Completely Beyond Redemption'

Richard Madeley has sparked a mixed reaction online after claiming the prisoners he met in El Salvador's mega jail are 'completely beyond redemption'. The presenter, 70, spoke on Thursday's Good Morning Britain about his experiences fronting Inside The World's Mega Prison on Channel 5.

Richard Madeley claimed the prisoners he met in El Salvador 's mega jail while filming a documentary are 'completely beyond redemption'. The presenter, 70, spoke on Thursday's Good Morning Britain about his experiences fronting Inside The World's Mega Prison on Channel 5 .

The documentary aired on Wednesday and saw Richard visit El Salvador's Terrorism Confinement Center, known as Cecot, widely renowned as the toughest prison in the world. Richard's show, which briefly saw him kicked out of the prison after he challenged guards over the brutal conditions, earned a mixed reaction online, with some comparing him to a 'real-life Alan Partridge.

' Opening up about entering the prison for the first time, Richard told Charlotte Hawkins and Richard Arnold: 'It is a harrowing moment. Even a big screen TV can't really convey the impact.

'Seeing what basically looked like human battery chickens and knowing this isn't just their reality for the next four or five hours. Richard Madeley claimed the prisoners he met in El Salvador's mega jail while filming a documentary are 'completely beyond redemption' The programme sees Richard, 70, visit El Salvador's Terrorism Confinement Center, known as Cecot, widely renowned as the toughest prison in the world 'This is how they spend 23-and-a-half hours of every single day - they have half an hour to do a little bit of exercise under armed guard in the atrium.

'And then it's back in behind the bars. ' This prompted Charlotte to ask: 'There's no sense of rehabilitation in this prison? That's it, you're locked up for life?

' Richard responded: 'They are seen as being completely beyond redemption. 'And, I think to some extent, many of them are. I mean, these are all serial killers.

'In order to be a member of the gangs that used to terrorise El Salvador, that's why these guys have been locked up, you had to kill 10 people. 'That was the entry bar for getting into the gang. ' He went on: 'They are pretty, pretty beyond redemption I have to say. ' Elsewhere in the conversation, Charlotte and Richard Arnold queried how the star divided his time while in El Salvador.

He explained: 'I spent two days in the prison and the rest of the week - about eight days - in El Salvador, talking to regular, ordinary people.

'I couldn't find a single person at any level of society who wasn't on their knees with gratitude for Cecot. 'It's delivered them from a living hell. Including a township that used to be run by the gangs, there are executions there every day.

'There was a murder there every hour, at some point. 'And all that's gone - it's now El Salvador has gone from being one of the most dangerous countries in the world and certainly one of the most dangerous in central South America, is one of the safest. ' He also joined prisoners eating rice, beans and tortillas for dinner at El Salvador's mega jail - before pointing out the lack of cutlery and green vegetables.

The broadcaster watched inmates hurriedly take boxes of food through the bars of their concrete cells where they spend 23 and a half hours a day with nothing to do. He asked prison director Belarmino: 'So they never eat outside the cell, they only ever have their meals in the cell. What's the food, what's dinner tonight?

' Garcia said it is 'beans and rice', and a chef is seen wheeling in a trolley packed with boxes containing the meals. Madeley added: 'That's the same every night?

' Describing some of the heinous crimes, Richard said: 'In order to be a member of the gangs that used to terrorise El Salvador, that's why these guys have been locked up, you had to kill 10 people' Richard described entering the prison for the first time as 'harrowing' as he outlined the facility's conditions The presenter was almost kicked out El Salvador's mega jail 'within 15 minutes' in his new Channel 5 prison documentary The director told him: 'That's dinner and breakfast, it's always repeated. Different at lunch which is rice and pasta.

' Madeley then says the meal is not a 'balanced diet'. The boxes were placed outside each cell before a command was given and the prisoners then hurriedly took them through the bars and handed them out to fellow inmates. Mr Garcia then opened the box for Madeley and told him: 'This is the food that is being served to them.

' The presenter replied: 'But they have to eat with their fingers? ' He is told: 'With your hands. Cutlery doesn't exist here.

' Madeley then started eating the beans with his hands - before the governor said: 'No, con la tortilla. ' The presenter replied: 'Oh you dip it in with the tortilla. I'm not gonna lie, the beans are quite tasty, but this isn't what you'd call a nutritious meal, is it? I mean, there's no green vegetables.

' He is told: 'You have the protein and you have the rice, but yes. ' Some viewers praised Madeley's journalism but some said his attempt to be the 'new Louis Theroux' came across more as a 'real life Alan Partridge





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