Richard Madden leads Netflix thriller Trinity, a seven-episode series from Jed Mercurio, premiering Tuesday, December 1 alongside Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Richard Madden is returning to Netflix as the lead of Trinity, a seven-episode thriller created by Jed Mercurio, who also wrote the series and serves as its showrunner. The show premieres on Netflix on Tuesday, December 1. Madden plays Webb Preston, opposite Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who plays Katherine Decker.

The series reunites Madden with Mercurio, the creator behind Bodyguard and Lady Chatterley's Lover. Netflix's pitch for the show is a blend of two familiar touchstones, and the producers describe it as The Last Ship meets Bodyguard.

Also read Bodyguard Retains Elite Status as Netflix's Top Political Thriller with 93% Rotten Tomatoes Score

How the Trinity Thriller Story Begins

Trinity follows Katherine Decker, a naval officer who serves as the second in command aboard the USS Kansas, a nuclear submarine. Her primary responsibility is to the vessel, and the official logline describes her as a heroic female Naval Officer.

Her world shifts when she becomes involved with Webb Preston, the outwardly charismatic Secretary of Defense. The logline says she discovers he may be at the heart of a dangerous conspiracy, which plays out in the waters of espionage.

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Katherine's bond with Webb draws her into a top-secret program named Trinity. The source frames the stakes as higher than anywhere else aboard a nuclear submarine, so every personal choice she makes carries operational consequences.

Cast and Creative Team Behind the Series

Marcia Gay Harden stars as Margaret Vandenburg, and JD Pardo plays Tom Reyes. Kirk Acevedo appears as John Campbell, while Bruce Greenwood plays Eric Colby.

James Remar plays President Banard, and Robert Wisdom plays Griff Tatum. Wern Lee portrays Lee Jones, and Mark O'Brien plays Brian, with several other performers also appearing in the series.

Jed Mercurio writes and runs the series as showrunner, a role that places him in charge of the thriller's overall direction. Madden's casting continues a pattern in which he leads high-tension stories built on restraint rather than invincible action heroics.

Why Madden Fits the Modern Thriller Lead

Madden is described in the source as defining the modern thriller lead through simmering intensity that does not overshadow human vulnerability. His approach relies on a vigilant stillness that sets up rough moments effectively.

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The source cites Bodyguard and Citadel as examples of his work, arguing that a thriller does not have to be all gas and no brakes. In that view, the pauses and restraint are what make the tension land.

Trinity puts that approach into a naval setting, where Katherine's duty to the submarine collides with a personal relationship that may hide a conspiracy. Viewers can expect the series to test how far her loyalty stretches.

Premiere Date and What Viewers Can Expect

Trinity premieres on Netflix on Tuesday, December 1, with all seven episodes described in the source as part of the thriller's release. The series is built around the espionage storyline set in the waters of the USS Kansas.

Fans of Bodyguard and Citadel will find familiar ground in Madden's controlled performance style, while newcomers can follow Katherine Decker's journey from submarine officer to someone pulled into a top-secret program. Netflix's launch date gives audiences a fixed starting point for the story.