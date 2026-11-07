Richard Lloyd, the Television co-founder and guitarist who helped bring a deft virtuosity to punk’s stripped-down fury, has died at the age of 75.

co-founder and guitarist who helped bring a deft virtuosity to punk’s stripped-down fury, has died at the age of 75. Lloyd’s family said in a statement that the guitarist died Saturday morning at his home in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

“His loving wife Sheila and his dog Willie Mays were with him at the end,” his family said in a statement toin March 2026. According to a GoFundMe set up to help Lloyd cover medical expenses and other costs, the guitarist developed tumors in his liver, including one that was so close to a major blood vessels, his doctors were unable to operate and remove it.

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) developed an intricate interplay of riffs and licks, and never shied from spiraling into headier realms inspired by jazz, art-rock, and even jam bands. , which was released in 1977. That album cemented Television’s place in the punk pantheon, even though their output otherwise consisted of just two more albums, 1978’sLloyd was born Oct. 25, 1951 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and raised largely in New York City.

His first instrument was the drums, but he was fascinated by the guitar and decided to switch after a “hallucinatory experience. ” “My drums lost all their color — like in the.

“The drums didn’t sound good anymore, and I heard a voice — an auditory hallucination that told me, ‘You need to play a melody instrument. ’” One of Lloyd’s first guitar partners was Velvert Turner, a musician from Brooklyn, who himself was developing his guitar skills under the tutelage of Jimi Hendrix. After dropping out of high school, Lloyd moved to Boston, where he played with blues legend John Lee Hooker.

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He also spent some time traveling and living in Los Angeles, but eventually moved back to New York City and embedded himself in the proto-punk scene there. Television formed not long after Lloyd returned to NYC in 1973. His friend, the manager Terry Ork, took him to see Verlaine play at a club, and Lloyd knew instantly they would make a great musical pair. As he put it to.

But I was missing something and so was he. What he was missing, I could supply. And vice versa. ” Explaining what he had that Verlaine didn’t, Lloyd continued, “The fleshing out of all the songs.

All the filigrees and arabesques onare all mine. Even though the solos are maybe different, during the verses, when Tom’s singing, I’m playing all the melody. I brought a rock & roll heart. ” Joining Lloyd and Verlaine in the first iteration of Television was Richard Hell on bass and Billy Fica on drums.

Hell eventually left and was replaced by Fred Smith, who’d been playing with Blondie. The band soon became a fixture at legendary punk clubs like CBGB and Max’s Kansas City. They released a debut single, “Little Johnny Jewel,” in 1975, before signing with Elektra Records, which released, he thought it was “sad and pathetic” to go into a recording studio and come out with a record that just sounded like a band playing live in a room.

Wanting to give the record something extra, he insisted to Verlaine and co-producer Andy Johns that he could replicate the part he’d laid down for “Venus” note-for-note to give the song more depth. Melissa Gilbert Urges Stage Parents to ‘Be Sure’ It’s What Child Wants in Wake of Daveigh Chase Death“When I came back into the room they were saying they couldn’t believe it, but it sounded perfect,” Lloyd wrote.

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“Tom wanted me to do it on everything, but I knew that it was a kind of ear candy that should come in and out of the various songs to make it a real record. So, I refused to do it in some instances, and in others I did double or more. ” For example, on “Guiding Light,” he laid down eight different guitar tracks “which is why it sounds powerful and thick.

I did my very best to make it a record — not a live document. ” failed to make a commercial dent, and the band’s opening tour slot for Peter Gabriel scarcely created more fans. Not long after the release ofDuring this time, Lloyd’s drug use was spiraling out of control. In his memoir, the guitarist admitted to overdosing on numerous occasions, and compared his experiences in the early Eighties to the Great Depression.

“I could hardly draw people to gigs and I was thoroughly addicted to heroin,” he wrote. It wasn’t until 1984 that Lloyd got sober, and two years later he released a second solo album,. He also toured regularly, worked as a session musician — including gigs with Matthew Sweet and X’s John Doe — and gave guitar lessons.

While Lloyd was part of Television’s reunion in 1992 and rejoined the band again for a stint in the early 2000s, he left ahead of a 2007 tour commemorating the 30th anniversary of, Lloyd expressed frustration that the band wasn’t focused on doing new things; he said that, after the release of their 1992 self-titled album, the band wrote and demoed eight songs, but nothing would likely come of them because Verlaine had “run out of lyrics. ” Adam Lambert on His Future With Queen, New Music, and Why the Show Must Go OnLloyd evinced a complicated relationship with Verlaine during his latter years.

On the one hand, he would insist he loved Verlaine and wouldn’t have spent 35 years in a band with him if he didn’t, but also characterized him as difficult to work. Lloyd also remained upset that Verlaine took all of Television’s publishing, even though Lloyd said he contributed significantly to the band’s songwriting. , “I didn’t get into this for the money. Some people did.

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