Richard Littlejohn argues against the proposed UK policy requiring eye tests for drivers over 70, citing personal struggle with the DVLA renewal process.

Richard Littlejohn has publicly criticized a government proposal that would mandate medical eye examinations for all drivers aged 70 and older to renew their licenses. The columnist argues that the policy represents unjustified ageism and unfairly targets the elderly population based on outdated stereotypes about their physical capabilities.

Government Mandate Sparks Outrage

The core of the controversy lies in the government's intent to replace the current self-certification process with a mandatory clinical eye test for anyone over the age of 70. Littlejohn contends that this shift assumes all seniors have significantly deteriorated vision, a claim he disputes based on his own recent experiences and those of his peers. He suggests that the political class is implementing such rules to exert control and generate revenue through compliance fines rather than addressing genuine safety issues.

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Tragic Accident Triggers Policy Change

The proposed legislation was reportedly accelerated following a fatal incident in Blackburn, Lancashire, where an 81-year-old driver killed an 80-year-old pedestrian on a zebra crossing. The driver had been previously advised not to drive as far back as 2013 due to failing eyesight. While Littlejohn expressed sincere sympathy for the deceased victim's family and acknowledged the driver deserved legal consequences, he refused to let this single tragedy define the capabilities of the entire elderly demographic.

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Personal Struggle With Digital Renewal

Littlejohn illustrated the absurdity of the situation by detailing his own recent battle with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) renewal system. Despite being technologically competent, he found the online GOV.UK login process nearly impossible to navigate, requiring extensive effort to photograph his passport correctly using an iPhone. The digital failure forced him to abandon the online route, highlighting the disconnect between policy design and user reality.

Local Infrastructure Complicates Compliance

Compounding the issue was the lack of accessible physical infrastructure for those who cannot complete the digital verification. The nearest Post Office had closed, leaving only a small Greek deli in North London as an alternative. Littlejohn satirically noted that this deli now sells overpriced alcohol and might soon offer optician services, emphasizing the scarcity of services available to older citizens in many urban areas.