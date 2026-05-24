Richard Keys Bids Farewell to Premier League Football Ahead of Return to UK

Richard Keys, a presenter for beIN Sports, has posted an emotional farewell to Premier League football ahead of his impending return to the UK at the end of the season. He has been told by the network that his contract will not be renewed this summer, and his long-term broadcasting partner Andy Gray is also set to leave the channel and return to the UK.

Richard Keys has posted an emotional farewell to Premier League football ahead of his impending return to the UK at the end of the season.

It was reported in February that Keys, who has lived in Qatar for 13 years while working as a presenter for beIN Sports, has been told by the network that his contract will not be renewed this summer. Andy Gray, Keys' long-term broadcasting partner and close friend, is also set to leave the channel and is reportedly planning to return to the UK too.

Keys, 69, is expected to move in permanently with his wife, Lucie Rose, 37, with whom he has been in a long-distance relationship since they secretly married in a private £20,000 ceremony in Devon in June 2023. And, ahead of the final day of the Premier League campaign, Keys shared a post to X to mark the occasion with a throwback photo from the start of his journey.

'It’s the end of an era,' he said. 'Not Spurs or W Ham. K&G host PL football for the last time today. 1992-2026. Richard Keys posted a farewell to Premier League football as he prepares to leave beIN Sports Andy Gray, Keys' long-term broadcasting partner and close friend, will also leave beIN Sport





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Premier League Bein Sports Richard Keys Andy Gray Qatar Return To UK Farewell To Premier League Football

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Richard Keys Bids Emotional Farewell to Premier League Football Ahead of Departing for UK at Season's EndFormer Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has posted a heartfelt farewell to Premier League football after being informed by beIN Sports that he will not be renewed in his contract this summer. His long-time broadcasting partner Andy Gray is also set to leave the channel and is planning to return to the UK as well.

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