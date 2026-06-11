Richard Keys Bids Farewell to Premier League Football After 13 Years with beIN Sports

Richard Keys, the former Sky Sports anchor, has announced his departure from Qatari broadcaster beIN Sports ahead of the World Cup. Keys, who has spent 13 years with the network, is expected to move in permanently with his wife, Lucie Rose, and has already started enjoying his time off. Keys and his long-term broadcasting partner, Andy Gray, are both leaving beIN Sports and are expected to return to the UK. The duo had been residing in Doha since 2013 after leaving Sky Sports following a sexism scandal.

Richard Keys , the veteran broadcaster who spent 13 years with Qatari broadcaster beIN Sports , has bid farewell to Premier League football. In an emotional post on his social media, Keys thanked his colleagues at beIN Sports and expressed his confidence in their ability to make the upcoming World Cup memorable.

The 69-year-old is expected to move in permanently with his wife, Lucie Rose, with whom he has been in a long-distance relationship since their secret marriage in 2023. Keys has already started enjoying his time off, sharing photos of his sunny getaways with Lucie. The couple has been making the most of their time together, with Keys captioning one photo, 'No man's an island.

' Keys and his long-term broadcasting partner and friend, Andy Gray, both left their roles at Sky Sports in 2013 following a sexism scandal. The duo had been residing in Doha since then. In his farewell post, Keys also hinted at the end of an era for him and Gray, who are both set to leave beIN Sports.

Despite the challenges they faced, Keys and Gray have been instrumental in bringing Premier League and Champions League coverage to 24 countries in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as presenting for beIN Sports at the 2022 Qatar World Cup





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