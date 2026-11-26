Former 'Top Gear' host Richard Hammond revealed he was approached about returning to the BBC's revived version of the car show, but declined.

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Hammond co-hosted “Top Gear” alongside Jeremy Clarkson and James May from 2002 to 2015. Taylor Swift's 'Law & Order: SVU' Crime Scene Evidence Board from the Emmys Goes on Display at the Paley Center “I did talk to about ‘Top Gear’ relaunching, and I’m sure they went to the others as well,” Hammond said.

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“They came to me, you know, was I interested? And no, I’m too old. I think it needs a younger cast. ” Asked why he turned down the idea, Hammond said: “No, I’ve done it.