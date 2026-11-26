Richard Hammond Says He Was Approached About ‘Top Gear’ Return, but Decided: ‘No, I’m Too Old’
Former 'Top Gear' host Richard Hammond revealed he was approached about returning to the BBC's revived version of the car show, but declined.
Cole Sprouse Says He Didn’t Make ‘Substantial Money’ on ‘Riverdale’ Until Season 4: TV Is ‘Not as Profitable for Actors Anymore’ John Turturro Says ‘I Still Consider Myself a Beginner’ as He Gets Marrakech Film Festival Tribute Award: ‘Every Job Is Like a First Love’ Jeff Goldblum, Marion Cotillard and John Turturro Dine With Morocco’s HRH Prince Moulay Rachid at Starry Royal Gala During Marrakech Film Festivalwould be taking the wheel as host.
Hammond co-hosted “Top Gear” alongside Jeremy Clarkson and James May from 2002 to 2015. Taylor Swift's 'Law & Order: SVU' Crime Scene Evidence Board from the Emmys Goes on Display at the Paley Center “I did talk to about ‘Top Gear’ relaunching, and I’m sure they went to the others as well,” Hammond said.
“They came to me, you know, was I interested? And no, I’m too old. I think it needs a younger cast. ” Asked why he turned down the idea, Hammond said: “No, I’ve done it.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at Variety
Get an alert when there is news on United States NewsFollow United States News