Richard Hammond explains why he declined to host the new Top Gear series, citing safety concerns and a desire for a fresh direction following Gordon Ramsay's appointment.

Former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond has publicly confirmed that he turned down the opportunity to host the new series, reacting to the recent announcement that chef Gordon Ramsay will take over the role. Hammond revealed his decision on Radio 4's PM programme just minutes after the BBC confirmed Ramsay, age 60, as the lead host of the rebooted automotive show in 2028. The confirmation marks a significant shift for the franchise, which was shelved four years ago following a serious crash involving co-host Freddie Flintoff.

Richard Hammond Rejects BBC Offer

When interviewed by Evan Davis, Hammond addressed the dangerous reputation of the programme, suggesting that the new iteration does not need to rely on extreme risks. He stated, "It doesn't have to be does it? Yes, Freddie had his moment, it's bad I had my moment, yes we got a bit carried away, but maybe it'll go in a different direction." Hammond emphasized that he did not want to drag the show back to its previous format, noting that "that time has passed" after the original run concluded.

Also read ‘Top Gear’ Sets 2028 Return — With Gordon Ramsay as Host

The original series ran for ten years and featured several high-profile incidents. Hammond himself was hospitalized in 2006 after crashing a Vampire Dragster at speeds exceeding 300mph at York's Elvington airfield. The accident caused one of the dragster's tyres to blow, leading to a spin-out that flipped the vehicle. Doctors put Hammond into a coma due to severe head injuries, though he eventually survived and exited the wreckage, an event he described as having "no memory of."

Gordon Ramsay Takes the Helm

While Hammond declined the role, the BBC proceeded with casting Gordon Ramsay after comedian Jimmy Carr was forced to pull out at the last minute. Ramsay reacted to the news while driving with The Stig, shouting, "YES! Top Gear is BACK. Woohoo, let's go!" Ramsay is no stranger to the franchise, having appeared as a guest on the first series in 2002, the eighth series in 2006, and the 23rd series in 2016. He holds a racing licence and competes on tracks frequently, leveraging an extensive knowledge of vehicles built over decades.

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Ramsay, who is estimated to be worth £200 million, owns a car collection valued at over £4.5 million. His recent purchase includes a red Ferrari F40, bought for an estimated £4 million this year. Fans have largely welcomed the casting, with some joking about the need for a "bleep machine budget" due to Ramsay's famously foul-mouthed nature. One viewer commented, "Top Gear might get me watching again if they be cooking like this," while others praised the choice as "perfect" and "fire."

Production Plans and Future Schedule

Comedian Guz Khan, known for his role in The Gentlemen, has emerged as a front-runner to co-host alongside Ramsay. The new series is scheduled to launch in 2028, with production teams aiming to steer the show in a new direction under Ramsay's leadership. Hammond noted that the BBC should be producing a car show now, citing that the car industry and the world are undergoing huge changes that warrant fresh automotive content.

Ramsay already has a packed schedule ahead of the Top Gear launch. He is set to return to UK television in 2027 alongside Claudia Winkleman to revive Hell's Kitchen. On the personal front, Ramsay's daughter Holly, 26, is nearing the due date for her first child with her husband, Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, 31. Ramsay and his wife Tana are also parents to Megan, 28, Jack, 26, Tilly, 25, Oscar, 7, and Jesse, 2, making Ramsay a grandfather for the first time while preparing to lead the new automotive venture.