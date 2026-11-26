Richard Hammond confirms he turned down the chance to host the new Top Gear series led by Gordon Ramsay, citing a desire to avoid past dangers and move in a different direction.

Former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond has confirmed he rejected the BBC 's offer to host the new reboot of the show, reacting directly to the announcement that celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will take the lead role. The news follows Ramsay's confirmation on Wednesday as the new face of the motoring program, which is scheduled to launch in 2028 . This revival comes four years after the previous iteration was shelved following a severe crash involving former host Freddie Flintoff .

Richard Hammond Declines Return To Top Gear Lead

Richard Hammond discussed his decision on Radio 4 's PM programme, hosted by Evan Davis , explaining that he did not want to replicate the high-stakes format of the past. He stated that while the network approached him about leading the new lineup, he felt the era of dangerous stunts had passed. He expressed hope that the new series would take a different direction, moving away from the risks that defined his time on the show.

Also read Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay Set To Host New 'Top Gear' Episodes

When Evan Davis questioned whether the programme still carried dangerous elements, Richard Hammond acknowledged that both Freddie Flintoff and himself had moments that got out of hand. He admitted that they got carried away during their respective ten-year runs but suggested that the new incarnation does not need to include such perils. He emphasized that the programme has evolved into a different format since its original success.

Gordon Ramsay Brings Car Passion And Swearing To Role

Gordon Ramsay , aged 60 , is swapping his culinary empire for the race track, joining a brand new line-up of presenters. Richard Hammond reacted to the casting with humor, noting that chefs generally appreciate cooking, swearing, big watches, and cars. He did not doubt Gordon Ramsay 's credentials as a car enthusiast, pointing out that the chef is a TV personality with a known interest in vehicles. The move signals a shift in tone for the BBC flagship motoring show.

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Richard Hammond argued that the BBC should indeed be producing a car show right now, given the massive changes occurring in the global automotive industry. The casting of Gordon Ramsay follows the last-minute withdrawal of comedian Jimmy Carr , who was initially considered for the role. This change has been well-received by fans on social media, with many praising the choice as perfect and anticipating a lively, uncensored format.

2006 Vampire Dragster Crash Haunts Former Presenters

The shadow of the 2006 accident still looms over the franchise. Richard Hammond was hospitalized in 2006 after crashing a Vampire Dragster at speeds exceeding 300mph at Elvington airfield in York . A tire blowout caused the vehicle to spin out, flip, and suffer serious damage, leaving Richard Hammond with head injuries and in a coma. Doctors intervened to save his life, and he later revealed he had no memory of escaping the wreckage.

This historical context makes Richard Hammond 's refusal to return as host a significant safety stance. He noted that the show had its decade of fun and craziness but that the time for such risks was over. His reluctance contrasts with the enthusiasm of Gordon Ramsay , who celebrated the return of the brand by screaming on a track with The Stig . The chef's excitement highlights a new energy for the reboot, despite the safety concerns that plagued the previous era.

Gordon Ramsay's Automotive Background And Schedule

Gordon Ramsay is not a novice to the world of high-performance vehicles or the Top Gear brand. He has appeared as a guest on the show three times, in 2002 , 2006 , and 2016 . As a father of six and an individual worth an estimated £200 million , he holds a racing license and has competed on tracks numerous times. His personal car collection is valued at over £4.5 million , including a recent purchase of a red Ferrari F40 for approximately £4 million .

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The new host has a busy schedule ahead, with plans to return to UK television in 2027 alongside Claudia Winkleman to revive Hell's Kitchen . His personal life also sees milestones, with his daughter Holly , aged 26 , expecting her first child with husband Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty , aged 31 . Alongside siblings Megan , Jack , Tilly , Oscar , and Jesse , the family dynamics add a personal layer to Gordon Ramsay 's new professional chapter.