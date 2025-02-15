Richard Grenell Hints at California Gubernatorial Run If Kamala Harris Contests

Richard Grenell, former envoy to President Donald Trump, suggests he might run for Governor of California if Kamala Harris also enters the race.

Richard Grenell , former President Donald Trump's Envoy for Special Missions, has indicated his openness to a gubernatorial campaign in California if former Vice President Kamala Harris also decides to run. Grenell expressed this possibility during an interview with reporters at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, stating that he wouldn't rule out the prospect.

He argued that Harris's political baggage and the substantial resources needed to educate voters about her perceived shortcomings would create a favorable opportunity for the Republican candidate in the California gubernatorial race. 'If Kamala Harris runs for governor, I believe that she has such baggage and hundreds of millions of dollars in educating the voters of how terrible she is, that it’s a new day in California, and that the Republican actually has a shot,' Grenell explained.This speculation comes amidst a recent poll conducted by Emerson College Polling/Inside California Politics/The Hill, which indicated that Harris enjoys strong support among Democratic primary voters in California. The survey revealed that Harris garnered support from nearly 60% of Democratic primary voters, while former Democratic Rep. Katie Porter received 9%, and former Speaker of the California State Assembly and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa received 4%.Grenell's potential candidacy highlights the evolving political landscape in California and the potential for a competitive gubernatorial race in the future. While Harris's popularity among Democratic voters remains significant, Grenell's assessment of her vulnerabilities suggests that a Republican candidate could potentially capitalize on these perceived weaknesses





Richard Grenell Kamala Harris California Governor

