Richard Gere says US is in 'darkest moment' he's experienced

Richard Gere calls Trump a 'maniac' at the Oslo Freedom Forum, warning Democrats that complacency led to America's 'darkest moment' under his presidency.

'Love Island USA' contestant slammed by Pennsylvania mayor after he quit police force to join the reality showSydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun take their red-hot romance to the streets of New YorkActor James Handy, known for 'Jumanji' and 'Top Gun: Maverick,' allegedly killed by girlfriend's son'Alaskan Bush People' star Matt Brown's cause of death revealedComedian Bert Kreischer says blood clot scare may have saved him from dying in a tour bus fire Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson’s past controversial remarks resurface after halting patriotic chantVanilla Ice refuses to quit Freedom 250 concert, says he won't let anyone tell him he 'can't be proud'Country rocker Koe Wetzel says mirror reflection after fishing trip sparked body transformationKylie Jenner sends fans into a frenzy as she showcases her curves in pink string bikini2026 Tony Awards PreviewRandy Travis is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his debut album 'Storms of Life'Greg Gutfeld: Victoria's Secret finally ditching woke idea to go sexyBert Kreischer says blood clot scare made him realize 'I'm not indestructible'Kelsey Grammer shares the key to achieving the 'American dream'"The Agency" star Richard Gere is looking forward to a new life in Spain with his wife and their two sons.in Norway on Tuesday, the 76-year-old actor reflected on the state of the United States and how it got there, noting,"we're living in the darkest moment that I've experienced on this planet" under President Donald Trump.

"How is this even possible? Because we went to sleep. We didn't care. We didn't vote.

We didn't really listen," he said.

"Of course, I didn't vote for this guy, but I didn't do enough work to skillfully convince people around me, close to me, not close to me, that this was insane to elect this person as President of the United States. " He went on to call President Trump a"maniac," who has"dismantled almost everything that was good about the U.S. government and the U.S. people.

" He admits that while the country"has never been a perfect place," it has always been able to be"self-corrective. "Later in his monologue, Gere reflected on his recent visit to the concentration camp Dachau, using it as a warning for"how quickly our world can be taken from us if we fall asleep," urging everyone to"see the cues. " "We can't sit back and go, 'Ah, life is good. I'm fine.

You know, I've got food. I got money. Blah blah blah. I got my house.

I got another car. I'm thinking about this. I'm OK. I know he's a bad guy, but it's OK,'" Gere said.

"But it's not OK. It's not OK. It's never OK.

" "We have to see the cues, this dictatorship of the monsters, how quickly it happens," he added. "We have to be vigilant. "that the experience made him think about how the United States was on the"very wrong track," adding he doesn't know how anyone could explain what President Trump"has done to this country" or"what it feels like to be an American now," calling it"astonishing.

" "If we want a world a certain way, then we have to elect leaders who have a similar vision to us and will lead us towards this higher level of possibility — who we are as individuals and how we can create a world, a society where people can live with each other rather than this battlefield every day, all day long, with the craziness," Gere said. "Especially, as I say, coming from this very crude mentality that is now in our leadership.

"moved to Spain at the end of 2024, with the actor telling Vanity Fair Spain that he thought of the move as"a great adventure" because he had never lived outside the United States. He explained that the move was good for his wife, because"her family, her lifelong friends and her culture" are there, and it was a good trade-off since"she was very generous in giving me six years living in my world.

""I'm with my family... I missed them a lot. But I miss the U.S. So we come back and forth," she told the outlet.





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