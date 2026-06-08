Richard Gere reveals whether he’s seen son Homer’s raunchy ‘Euphoria’ sex scene with Sydney Sweeney

The 26-year-old portrayed Dylan Reid, a Hollywood movie star, in two episodes of Season 3 of “Euphoria.”

“I’m proud of him on two levels,” Gere said about the 26-year-old. “He really kind of preternaturally knows what he’s doing. But he’s also handling it really well.

” Richard Gere admitted he hasn’t watched his son Homer’s “Euphoria” sex scene with Sydney Sweeney. “I still need to see his second episode,” the actor told People in an interview published Monday. The actor, who shares his son with his ex-wife, Carey Lowell, described Homer as a “good kid” and a “really good young man who kind of gets it. ” “This is not an easy job. Not everyone can function within it. So I think he can stay,” Gere, 76 said.

He also raved about his son’s forthcoming Ryan Murphy-produced show “The Shards” and movie with filmmaker Oliver Stone. HBO Max In the Season 3 episode, Sweeney, who portrays Cassie Howard, and Homer, who plays Dylan Reid, break the bed. Homer made his debut on Season 3 of “Euphoria” and starred in two episodes as a Hollywood movie star whom Sweeney’s character uses to gain fame as an OnlyFans model.

In Homer’s second appearance in the series, he got intimate with Cassie in a bid for the latter to regain her following after impulsively deleting her account. Getty Images for Paramount+ “He really kind of preternaturally knows what he’s doing,” the “Pretty Woman” star told the outlet. After they’re finished, Cassie grabs Dylan’s phone, sharing a photo of them in bed and captions it, “World’s greatest f–k @itsjustmecassie.

” The following day, the post went viral.

“I’m proud of him on two levels,” Gere said of Homer . Getty Images for HBO Before that, he starred in a variety of short films and Khatumu’s “Hunting Days” music video in 2024. Homer has previously shared the words of wisdom he has received from his dad, telling “Entertainment Tonight” in April that Gere has pushed him to reflect on how he carries himself.

Additionally, the “Chicago” star has encouraged Homer to think about how to make his craft “work in a positive way. ” Richard Gere admitted he hasn't watched his son Homer's"Euphoria" sex scene with Sydney Sweeney. "I still need to see his second episode," the actor told People in an interview published Monday.

Gere was referring to the episode where Sweeney and Homer's characters get intimate. In the Season 3 episode, Sweeney, who portrays Cassie Howard, and Homer, who plays Dylan Reid, break the bed. Gere, however, gushed over his son's acting career.

"He really kind of preternaturally knows what he's doing," the"Pretty Woman" star told the outlet. HBO MAXGetty Images for HBO





PageSix / 🏆 320. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Movies TV Celebrity Children Euphoria Richard Gere Sydney Sweeney

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dodgers Explode for Four-Run First Inning Fueled by Ohtani and Pages HomersThe Los Angeles Dodgers unleashed a powerful four-run first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium, highlighted by two-run home runs from Shohei Ohtani and Andy Pages. The offensive onslaught led to the early exit of Angels starter Jack Kochanowicz and propelled the Dodgers to a decisive victory in the crosstown rivalry matchup.

Read more »

Brandon Marsh homers for 3rd straight day as Philadelphia Phillies beat Chicago White SoxBrandon Marsh homered for the third straight day and drove in two runs as the Phillies beat the White Sox in South Philly.

Read more »

Euphoria's Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje Clarifies Alamo and Maddy's RelationshipAdewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, who plays Alamo in Euphoria, discusses the ambiguous relationship between his character and Maddy, portrayed by Alexa Demie. He shares his insights on Alamo's attraction to Maddy and his character's ultimate fate.

Read more »

Euphoria Series Finale: A Bleak Ending to a Groundbreaking ShowThe final season of HBO's 'Euphoria' has concluded with shocking deaths for its main characters. Rue and Nate meet tragic ends, cementing the show's darkest tone yet and sparking conversation about the series' legacy.

Read more »