Richard Gere Praises Son Homer Explosive Acting Talent at Cannes Film Festival

Richard Gere walked the red carpet at Cannes with his son Homer, who is making a name in acting with roles in Euphoria and upcoming projects with Ryan Murphy. Gere shares his pride and thoughts on Homer's career.

Richard Gere stepped out for the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival with his wife Alejandra Silva and his eldest son, Homer James Jigme Gere. The 24-year-old joined his father on the red carpet for the premiere of Gere's new film 'Oh, Canada' on Friday, May 17.

While Gere and Homer looked dashing in matching attire, the spotlight was on Homer's burgeoning acting career. Richard Gere, 75, praised his son's natural talent and composure, saying, 'He really kind of preternaturally knows what he's doing. But he's also handling it really well. He's a good kid.

He's a really good young man who kind of gets it, and this is not an easy job. Not everyone can function within it. So I think he can stay.

' Richard admitted he is not sure if Homer sees himself as a lifetime actor or if it is just a temporary hobby. He added, 'I don't think he's got to make a life choice to commit to this if he's doing this now. He's good at it and he's having fun, but he can become a rock climber if he wants to do that.

' Homer graduated from Brown University in May 2024 with degrees in visual arts and psychology. He began making student films and then landed a role in Sam Levinson's hit show 'Euphoria'. He is also working on a long-format show with Ryan Murphy that will span two to three years. Richard explained, 'He was an artist.

He had a degree in visual arts and his second was in psychology. He was in a different headframe altogether, and this started as a fluke with him of making student films and writing them, directing them, acting in them and just fooling around, and he was having fun. One thing led to another and then he's doing Euphoria and then he's doing another show.

' Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra also turned their red carpet outing into a family affair at the City Harvest Presents the 2025 Gala: Carnaval on Tuesday, April 22, in New York City alongside Homer. The family continues to support each other as Homer navigates his new path in Hollywood. With his father's guidance and his own talent, Homer James Jigme Gere is poised to make a name for himself, whether in front of the camera or elsewhere.

His journey from student filmmaker to Euphoria star to potential Ryan Murphy collaborator showcases his versatility. Richard's pride was evident as he watched his son step into the spotlight, and fans are eager to see what Homer will do next





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Richard Gere Homer Gere Cannes Film Festival Euphoria Ryan Murphy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Richard Gere reveals whether he’s seen son Homer’s raunchy ‘Euphoria’ sex scene with Sydney SweeneyThe 26-year-old portrayed Dylan Reid, a Hollywood movie star, in two episodes of Season 3 of “Euphoria.”

Read more »

Richard Gere on Son Homer Gere’s Acting Career After ‘Euphoria’: “I Think He Can Stay”'I can retire now. I'm passing the torch,' the veteran actor joked.

Read more »

Richard Gere on Son Homer's Acting Career: Proud Father Quotes Talent and MaturityRichard Gere discusses his son Homer's natural acting ability, his handling of the industry's pressures, and upcoming projects with Ryan Murphy and Oliver Stone. He also reflects on his own career path and the personal fulfillment found in acting.

Read more »

Michael Douglas, Willem Dafoe, Ellen Barkin and Homer Gere Join Oliver Stone’s ‘White Lies’Willem Dafoe, Michael Douglas, Ellen Barkin and Homer Gere will star with Josh Hartnett in Oliver Stone's 'White Lies,' which has wrapped filming.

Read more »