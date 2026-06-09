Richard Gere on Son Homer's Acting Career: Proud Father Quotes Talent and Maturity

Richard Gere discusses his son Homer's natural acting ability, his handling of the industry's pressures, and upcoming projects with Ryan Murphy and Oliver Stone. He also reflects on his own career path and the personal fulfillment found in acting.

Richard Gere recently opened up about his son Homer's burgeoning acting career , expressing both pride and thoughtful reflection on the young artist's path. The acclaimed 76-year-old actor, best known for his role in American Gigolo, praised Homer's natural talent and his grounded approach to the industry.

"I'm proud of him on two levels," Gere stated. "One, he's really good. He really kind of preternaturally knows what he's doing. But he's also handling it really well.

" He emphasized that acting is a challenging profession, not suited for everyone, and noted that Homer possesses the maturity to navigate it. "He's a good kid. He's a really good young man who kind of gets it, and this is not an easy job. Not everyone can function within it.

So I think he can stay," Gere added, indicating his confidence in his son's resilience. Gere provided updates on Homer's upcoming projects, mentioning a significant collaboration with producer Ryan Murphy and a recently completed film with legendary director Oliver Stone. He also noted he still needs to watch Homer's second episode of HBO's Euphoria. With a touch of humor, Gere joked that his son's success allows him to consider retirement, playfully "passing the torch" to the next generation.

Despite his encouragement, Gere was careful not to pressure Homer into a lifelong commitment to acting.

"I don't think he's got to make a life choice to commit to this if he's doing this now," he explained. "He's good at it and he's having fun, but he can become a rock climber if he wants to do that. " This perspective highlights Gere's supportive parenting, prioritizing his son's happiness and autonomy over a predetermined career trajectory. The conversation also turned to Gere's own distinguished career, which he described as an integration of his diverse passions.

"I'm still doing it, so it must have been the most powerful choice, but I was also a musician," he said, recalling his earlier work as a studio musician. He explained that acting ultimately became the medium that united his interests.

"But acting was the one that kind of brought it all together - my interest in psychology, philosophy, music, art. " For Gere, the craft offers a profound way to explore the human condition. "So it's been kind of an amazing job, to filter all of my interests into this one thing," he reflected. His comments provide insight into his personal journey and the philosophical fulfillment he finds in his work.

Meanwhile, the entertainment landscape continues to evolve with numerous updates across film and television. Netflix is rolling out fresh content for the summer, including a new survival thriller titled Heart of the Beast featuring Brad Pitt and a canine co-star. Peacock has announced a robust weekly lineup with six new premieres and a season finale. HBO Max's schedule from June 8 to June 14, 2026, includes the third season of My Adventures with Superman.

Ridley Scott's The Dog Stars has released a new trailer, and Patrick Wilson discussed a full-circle moment in his career working alongside Kate Winslet's son. Daniel Radcliffe credited his son as inspiration for his Broadway performances, while Hugh Laurie issued an apology to writer Janet Murray following social media backlash over past criticism. Steven Spielberg also made headlines, firmly stating his belief in extraterrestrial visitation.

These snippets reflect the constant churn of celebrity news, industry releases, and public statements that define popular culture coverage





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