Richard Gere on Son Homer Gere’s Acting Career After ‘Euphoria’: “I Think He Can Stay”

'I can retire now. I'm passing the torch,' the veteran actor joked.

“I’m proud of him on two levels,” he said. “One, he’s really good. He really kind of preternaturally knows what he’s doing. But he’s also handling it really well.

He’s a good kid. He’s a really good young man who kind of gets it, and this is not an easy job. Not everyone can function within it. So I think he can stay.

”With 'Cosmic Opera Act II' Labrinth Moves on From the 'Euphoria' Drama: "I Said Everything I Have to Say About That Situation",” Richard admitted, “but he has this big thing coming up with Ryan Murphy, and he just finished shooting a film with Oliver Stone. ” He quipped afterward, “So I can retire now. I’m passing the torch. ”, based on a book by Bret Easton Ellis.

The series was co-created by Ellis and Ryan Murphy. As for Richard, who became a Hollywood heartthrob in the 1980s following his role in“I don’t think he’s got to make a life choice to commit to this if he’s doing this now,” theactor added of his son’s acting career.

“He’s good at it and he’s having fun, but he can become a rock climber if he wants to do that. ”Serena Williams Kicks Off Tennis Comeback at Queen’s Club Championships: Here’s How to Livestream the Tennis Matches Online FreePod: Mindy Kaling on ‘Running Point’ and ‘Not Suitable for Work,’ and Serving — and Being Scrutinized by — the Indian-American CommunityThe Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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