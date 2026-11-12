Richard E Grant and Myha'la Herrold Reunite After Celebrity Traitors Drama

Richard E Grant and Myha'la Herrold share a backstage reunion at the Hay Fever play, following controversial comments about bias on the BBC's Celebrity Traitors.

Richard E Grant and Myha'la Herrold shared a warm backstage reunion on Wednesday at the Hay Fever play, marking a significant moment following their highly publicized experiences on the BBC series Celebrity Traitors. The Saltburn star, who is 69 years old, was joined by the Industry actress, 30, during a matinee performance of his current role. The pair, who previously described themselves as 'twin flames' after bonding deeply on the reality competition show, appeared happy and supportive in a dressing room selfie shared by the actor.

The Hay Fever Play and Cast Dynamics

The reunion took place at the matinee performance of the Noël Coward play, which features a narrative centered on the eccentric and wealthy Bliss family residing in an English country house. In the plot, each family member independently invites a guest to stay for the weekend without informing the others, leading to chaos when all four guests arrive simultaneously. Richard E Grant plays the husband, David Bliss, and welcomed Myha'la Herrold to support him for this specific Wednesday performance. He captioned the photograph with the message: 'Reunited with Myha'la Herrold backstage after the matinee of @hayfeverplay today,' highlighting the strong friendship that formed between the two stars during their time on television.

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The Controversial Vote and Banishment

The context of their reunion is rooted in the dramatic events of the second series of Celebrity Traitors, where Myha'la Herrold became the second player to be banished from the castle. During a tense roundtable, suspicions were raised after Myha'la, identified as a 'Faithful' player, defended the actor Richard E Grant, who had been unveiled as a 'Traitor' the day before. However, she switched allegiance at the last second by voting for him, a move compounded by a suspicious wink she gave him before he left the game. Her co-stars mistakenly interpreted this gesture as proof that she was also a Traitor, leading to her elimination despite her attempts to defend her name while fighting back tears.

Discussions on Bias and Racism Accusations

Following her elimination, Myha'la Herrold sparked a significant conversation regarding unconscious racial and cultural bias within the format of the BBC show. She stated that her downfall was partly linked to her friendship with Richard E Grant and expressed that her authenticity or honesty appeared suspicious to people unfamiliar with individuals like her. The discourse intensified when entrepreneur Chantel Sachanna commented on an Instagram post by Myha'la, claiming that The Traitors is a 'racist show' and asserting that 'unfortunately you were banished because you are BLACK.' Myha'la responded to these claims with a lengthy post, acknowledging that while she agreed unconscious bias exists, she felt her own banishment was not solely due to race because she had given her fellow players 'a lot' of material to work with early in the game.

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Support from Co-stars and Industry Figures

The interaction between Richard E Grant and Myha'la Herrold drew praise from notable figures in the entertainment industry, including their Celebrity Traitors co-star Maya Jama, who commented 'cuties' on the post. The show's host, Claudia Winkleman, also showed her affection for the pair with a string of red hearts. Myha'la emphasized that she did not intend to accuse her co-stars of conscious racism, noting that she defended her 'dear friends on this show who in no way consciously put bias on me because of my race.' She added that she came into the game aware of the prevalent bias, knowing she would be the only American player apart from Honorary British National Treasure Jerry Hall.

Future Reflections on Social Dynamics

Myha'la concluded her response by stating that she believes games like The Traitors should allow for more conversation around unconscious bias and how society gravitates toward things they know under pressure. She maintained that her dismissal was not a 'fair or complete assessment of what really happened in my case' and expressed genuine appreciation for the support she received. The Daily Mail has contacted the BBC for comment regarding these claims. The reunion at the Hay Fever play underscores the lasting impact of their shared experience, transitioning from the high-stakes tension of the castle to the supportive atmosphere of the theater.