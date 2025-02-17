Richard Dreyfuss Returns to the Shark Genre After 50 Years in 'Into the Deep'

Director Christian Sesma discusses the challenges of persuading Richard Dreyfuss to star in 'Into the Deep', a new shark thriller that presents a different perspective on the relationship between humans and sharks.

Christian Sesma , the director of the new shark thriller Into the Deep, revealed the challenges he faced in convincing iconic actor Richard Dreyfuss to return to the genre after 50 years. Dreyfuss, known for his role in the classic Jaws , expressed hesitation about participating in another shark film due to concerns about the portrayal of sharks and their impact on real-world ecosystems.

Sesma explained that Into the Deep takes a different approach, presenting sharks not as villains but as creatures caught in a conflict with humans. The film follows a group of modern-day pirates who kidnap a boat of tourists and force them to dive into shark-infested waters to retrieve sunken drugs. Dreyfuss' character, a marine biologist, becomes entangled in this dangerous situation, ultimately witnessing the delicate balance between humans and nature. The film's environmental message resonated with Dreyfuss, who saw it as an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of respecting marine life. Sesma's dedication to portraying sharks in a more nuanced and realistic light ultimately convinced Dreyfuss to join the project, marking a significant return for the actor to the creature-feature genre





