NASCAR team owner Richard Childress honors Kyle Busch as one of the greatest drivers, sharing details about his health decline, plans for his son's racing career, and the deep impact of his loss on the racing community and family.

“Kyle will go down in history as one of the greatest race drivers that’s ever been,” Childress, 80, told reporters at the Michigan International Speedway on Saturday, June 6, per the.

“His legacy is that he was a man that a lot of people thought he was tough to deal with, and that he wouldn’t last long. He is a man that loves his sport. ” Busch spent the final three seasons of his career racing in the NASCAR Cup Series for Richard Childress Racing .

On May 20, Busch became unresponsive in Concord, North Carolina, while preparing for that weekend’s competition and was hospitalized.confirmed that Busch suffered a “chain of events” in his final days, as bacterial pneumonia progressed into sepsis and intravascular coagulation, or small clots. By the time Busch died, he’d developed hemorrhagic shock due to blood loss. )Late NASCAR driver Kyle Busch gave a fitting answer to a question from Fox Sports 1 reporter Amanda Busick after his final race.

“Why do these moments never get old, Kyle? ” Busick, 39, asked him on the track after he won the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ Ecosave 200 on Friday, May 15.

“Because you never . , who was killed at age 49 in a February 2001 crash. “You lose two of the greatest drivers that’s ever driven a car in NASCAR and to have to go through it again,” Childress told the media.

“I just feel so bad for the family and the employees and everybody. But yeah, I mean, I haven’t slept very good lately. ” He reflected on his final phone call with Kyle the night before his hospitalization, revealing that he’d planned to offer the driver a contract extension. Childress also said that he wanted to help Kyle guide the amateur racing career of his 11-year-old son Brexton Busch in hopes of the boy turning pro one day.

(Richard Childress Racing announced on May 22 that it will“Talking to Kyle at different times, knowing his plans and what he had in the future for Brexton and his family,” Childress said.

“The many things that we all could have done together, that was probably the toughest part of this whole thing. ”on Friday, June 5.

“The prayers, messages, flowers, meals, hugs, and countless acts of kindness have carried us through the most heartbreaking days of our lives. While our hearts are absolutely shattered, we have felt God’s presence and arms wrapped tightly around us through each and every one of you. ” She wrote, “The love that has surrounded our family during this unimaginable time has brought comfort in the middle of so much pain.

Knowing the impact Kyle had on others and seeing how they are honoring him through each unique act of generosity is a true testament to how special Kyle is to so many people. There are moments when the weight of this loss feels impossible to carry, yet time and time again God, through you all, has shown us we are not alone.

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Kyle Busch Richard Childress NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series RCR Bacterial Pneumonia Sepsis Hemorrhagic Shock Brexton Busch Driver Legacy

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