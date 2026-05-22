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Richard Childress Racing Suspends No. 8, Kyle Busch's Son Tributes His Father

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Richard Childress Racing Suspends No. 8, Kyle Busch's Son Tributes His Father
NASCARKyle BuschBrexton Busch
📆5/22/2026 9:51 PM
📰usweekly
51 sec. here / 9 min. at publisher
📊News: 48% · Publisher: 55%

The news text discusses the suspension of the No. 8 by Richard Childress Racing and the tribute shared by Kyle Busch's son, Brexton, after his father's death.

Richard Childress Racing has elected to suspend use of the No. 8 and will run the No. 33 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and beyond. Kyle Busch was instrumental in the design of RCR’s stylized No. 8 and it has become synonymous with Kyle and an important symbol for his fans and the NASCAR industry.

The No. 8 is reserved and ready for Brexton Busch when he is ready to go NASCAR racing. The late Kyle Busch’s 11-year-old son, Brexton, shared a heartbreaking tribute to the NASCAR legend one day after his death at age 41. On Friday, May 22, Brexton changed his profile photo on both Instagram and Facebook to a shot of his dad hugging him on a racetrack.

The powerful picture was taken moments after Kyle died at age 41 on Thursday, May 21, shortly after being hospitalized with what his family called a ‘severe illness. ’ It was later revealed that he was found unresponsive in a simulator at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where he was preparing for Sunday’s race. The NASCAR world is reeling following the death of the two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, known to fans as ‘Rowdy.

’ The athlete died on May 21, 2026, at the age of 41 after being hospitalized with what his family described as a ‘severe illness. ’ Kyle Busch Was ‘Unresponsive’ in Racing Simulator Before His Death: Repor

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usweekly /  🏆 390. in US

NASCAR Kyle Busch Brexton Busch No. 8 Simulator Severe Illness Death

 

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