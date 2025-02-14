Richard Childress Racing Restructures Leadership for 2025 Season

Richard Childress Racing (RCR) announces a significant leadership change, appointing Mike Verlander as president and Torrey Galida transitioning to vice chairman. Verlander brings extensive experience from previous roles at Kyle Busch Motorsports and Stewart-Haas Racing. Galida, the outgoing president, will continue to advise RCR and serve on the Board of Directors.

Richard Childress Racing (RCR) has commenced the 2025 NASCAR season with a significant leadership restructuring. This announcement designates Mike Verlander as the new president, elevating him from his previous position as chief operating officer. Verlander will assume responsibility for all day-to-day operations of RCR Enterprises and its affiliated entities, encompassing the NASCAR race team, RCR Manufacturing Solutions, RCR Graphics, ECR Engines, and Childress Technologies.

He will report directly to Richard Childress, the chairman and CEO, and will also join the RCR Board of Directors. Verlander brings two decades of experience in the motorsports industry to his new role. Prior to joining RCR, he served as president at Kyle Busch Motorsports and held the position of executive vice president at Stewart-Haas Racing. In a press release, Verlander expressed his gratitude to Richard and Judy Childress for this opportunity, stating, 'I am extremely thankful to Richard and Judy for this opportunity to lead RCR as we continue to expand our operations within the motorsports industry and beyond.' He emphasized the value of Torrey Galida's guidance as an advisor during this transition and his readiness to build upon the achievements of the previous leadership team. Verlander expressed optimism for a bright future for the organization's employees, partners, fans, and stakeholders.Torrey Galida transitions to the role of vice chairman, continuing to contribute to the organization's growth as an advisor to both Childress and Verlander throughout 2025. He will retain his position on the Board of Directors. Reflecting on his fourteen years as president, Galida expressed gratitude to Richard and Judy Childress and the entire organization for the opportunity to be part of the team's success. He looks forward to this next chapter, where he can focus on key strategic operations within RCR and continue making an impact. Richard Childress lauded the contributions of both leaders, recognizing Torrey Galida's significant role in navigating challenges and leading the organization through changes. He also acknowledged Mike Verlander's comprehensive understanding of the organization gained during his tenure as chief operating officer and his clear vision for the future. Childress expressed confidence in Verlander's ability to foster a culture that inspires the entire team and drive continued growth for RCR





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NASCAR Richard Childress Racing Mike Verlander Torrey Galida Leadership Restructure Motorsports Industry

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Richard Childress Racing Suffers $3 Million Loss Due to Controversial Austin Dillon Race FinishRichard Childress Racing endured a significant financial setback in 2024, losing an estimated $3 million due to controversies surrounding Austin Dillon's race-winning move at Richmond Raceway. The move, deemed intentional by NASCAR, resulted in a penalty that cost Dillon his playoff spot and the team millions in potential postseason bonuses. Further financial troubles arose from a Martinsville incident where Dillon and teammate Ross Chastain were penalized for obstructing competitors to benefit William Byron.

Read more »

Richard Childress Backs 23XI, Front Row in NASCAR Charter LawsuitRichard Childress supports 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports' legal battle against NASCAR over the 2025-2031 charter agreements, predicting they'll prevail. The teams accuse NASCAR of monopolistic practices, claiming the charter system undervalues their contributions while concentrating control and revenue.

Read more »

I Promise You That You Won’t Find a Look Inside the Mind of a Killer Like This Tense Irish DramaWhat Richard Did Jack Reynor as Richard

Read more »

SS-GreenLight Racing Announces Exciting New Partnership For 2025 NASCAR Xfinity SeriesSS-GreenLight Racing and BRK Racing have partnered for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Read more »

F1 Team Announces Huge Title Sponsorship Deal As New Name RevealedWilliams Racing has rebranded as Atlassian Williams Racing following a record-breaking title sponsorship deal.

Read more »

Kasey Kahne Speaks Out On NASCAR Return After Shock RCR AnnouncementKasey Kahne is coming out of retirement to drive the No. 33 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing at Rockingham Speedway.

Read more »