Richard Bel Mooney On Forgiveness And Wedding Invitations

Columnist Richard Bel Mooney advises a reader refusing a goddaughter's wedding due to the groom's past abandonment, arguing that refusal harms the child more than the ex.

Columnist Richard Bel Mooney addressed a poignant dilemma regarding forgiveness and social obligations in his latest column. A concerned letter writer sought advice after deciding to decline an invitation to his goddaughter Gina's wedding. The decision stems from deep resentment toward Gina's fiancé, who abandoned her when she was pregnant eight years ago.

The History Of Abandonment And Resentment

The letter writer explained that Gina is his wife's only goddaughter, filling a void as the couple had no biological children. Approximately eight years ago, Gina entered a relationship with a man they initially believed was suitable. He appeared handsome and shared the same professional background as her father. However, the situation deteriorated rapidly when Gina discovered she was pregnant. The man refused to accept responsibility and left without a trace, leaving Gina heartbroken.

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Despite intense pressure from her parents and brother to terminate the pregnancy so she could continue her university studies, Gina resisted the idea. The subsequent six years were marked by significant hardship. Her son suffered from medical problems, creating a heavy burden for the single mother. She endured numerous sleepless nights and frequent hospital visits, effectively pausing her own life to care for her beautiful but vulnerable child.

During this difficult period, the father remained completely absent, having moved away. Gina refused to pursue him for financial support, and his family showed no interest in the grandchild. The letter writer and his wife were particularly troubled by the indifference of the man's mother, who refused to meet her only grandchild. Despite this lack of support from the father's side, Gina's own family provided substantial assistance while she maintained her pride and determination to raise her son independently.

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A Sudden Return And The Wedding Invitation

Gina confided in the letter writer during this tumultuous time, allowing the couple to witness her pain and tears firsthand. However, the narrative shifted unexpectedly when the former partner reappeared out of the blue. They began talking and eventually dating. After the man met his son and expressed sincere remorse, the couple spent about six months together. He then proposed marriage, leading to a wedding invitation currently sitting on the letter writer's mantelpiece.

While Gina's family is thrilled by this turn of events, the letter writer and his wife are adamant about not attending. They find it difficult to accept that Gina's parents can overlook the disgraceful behavior of their son. They struggle with the idea of sitting at the top table with the man's parents, who contributed to their daughter's suffering. The writer views the fiancé as unworthy and believes attending would be dishonest to their own moral convictions.

Bel Mooney Advises Prioritizing The Child

Richard Bel Mooney responded by validating the letter writer's right to his feelings while challenging the practical application of those emotions. He acknowledged that he generally advocates for forgiveness, though he admits some acts are truly unforgivable. However, he argued that holding onto resentment is exhausting and wasteful. He suggested that understanding why people make poor choices is often a matter of self-interest rather than inherent virtue.

Mooney clarified that forgiveness does not mean forgetting or excusing bad behavior. One can consider an action unforgivable while still choosing to interact socially. He described this approach as pure pragmatism, focused on achieving the best possible outcome for oneself. He emphasized that the decision should not be driven by anger but by a calculation of future consequences.

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The columnist pointed out that the couple is making the situation about their own feelings rather than Gina's well-being. He warned that refusing the invitation would trample her wishes and inflict significant hurt on the goddaughter they claim to love. By rejecting the wedding, they would permanently damage their close relationship with Gina and strain their friendship with her parents.

Consequences Of Refusal And Future Relations

Mooney noted that a vague excuse for declining would likely be met with disbelief. Since the couple has already expressed their strong objections, a polite refusal would be seen as a judgment of Gina's choices. He urged the letter writer to accept the invitation and look forward to future social gatherings with the entire family. He concluded that these gatherings have the potential to warm the heart over time, suggesting that presence at the wedding is the most constructive path forward for all parties involved.