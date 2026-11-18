The LSU Tigers will play the Tennessee Volunteers shorthanded on Saturday in the defensive tackle position. Freshman Richard Anderson has missed three games for

Sep 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive tackle Deuce Geralds and linebacker Whit Weeks react to sacking Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Blake Baker during the first half at Tiger Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecthas missed three games for the Tigers this season and is expected to miss a fourth against the Volunteers, Head Coach Lane Kiffin said. Anderson was initially listed as doubtful in Week 8 against Auburn before eventually missing the game. Kiffin did not directly address Anderson's injury in the pass, leaving it up in the air when the defensive tackle would return for the Tigers this season, if at all.

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Anderson posted on his Instagram on October 23 in a hospital gown with a sling around his arm with the caption "minor setback for a major comeback.

" "There is ," Kiffin said in his weekly press conference on Monday. "I don't think it'll be this week, but we're still hopeful. "Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defense lines up during the second quarter against Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium.

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Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect With Anderson's likely absence against the Volunteers, the Tigers will continue to turn to their other defensive tackles to protect against the rush attack. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. LSU's defensive tackle play has lacked consistency this season. The Tigers lost the majority of their defensive line in Bernard Gooden, Jacobian Guillory, Ahmad Breaux and Walter Mathis following the 2025 season. This forced Kiffin and Defensive Coordinator Blake Baker to rely heavily on freshmen Anderson and Geralds has been productive for the Tigers, totaling 31 tackles and 5 sacks this season.

On the other hand, Anderson has only logged 3 total tackles in 2026. The lack of consistency from Anderson has created a hole in the Tigers' defensive line. Baker also went out and recruited from the transfer portal, bringing in defensive tackles Stephiylan Green and Malik Blocton. Neither has made a major impact for the Tigers.

Green has 15 total tackles in 2026, while Blocton has 16 total tackles. The lack of consistency is a concern for the Tigers, who are facing one of the top running backs in the country in Tennessee'sKiffin acknowledged the challenge in defensive tackle play during his press conference on Monday.

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""Deuce has done some really good things in the middle, but we haven't been consistent enough at defensive tackle as we want," Kiffin said. "We're going to get really tested there. " With the absence of Anderson, LSU needs Blocton and Green to step up alongside Geralds if they want any hope of shutting down Bishop in the run game. Hannah Garcia is a sophomore at LSU double-majoring in journalism and Spanish.

She is originally from Tempe, Arizona, and enjoys playing pickleball, playing card games, traveling and line dancing. She is currently a sports reporter for the LSU student newspaper and looks forward to continuing her sports reporting career with Tigers on SI.