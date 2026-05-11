Rich Rodriguez Looks to Turn Around West Virginia Football as Season Two Begins

For the second consecutive year, Rich Rodriguez, the new head coach of the West Virginia football program, aims to revive the school's struggling football team. After making significant changes to both the team and coaching staff, Rodriguez looks to guide the Mountaineers through a challenging season. With an unforgiving schedule and a talented roster, the team aims to prove their worth and get back on track in the next twelve months.

Year two should be a much better representation of what Rich Rodriguez wants this West Virginia football program to look like, but there will still be some bumps along the way after they flipped the roster for the second time in as many years and have a bunch of talented players who need to gain experience.

According to the data he used, the Mountaineers have the eighth-toughest schedule (tied with Baylor), facing five teams that were ranked inside the top 25 last year and had a cumulative winning percentage of 61.7. Nine of their 12 opponents reached the postseason. The first half or so of this schedule could be favorable if the Mountaineers find some confidence early on, getting out to a 3-0 start, which would include a win against Virginia in Charlotte.

Oklahoma State has a new coaching staff and essentially an entirely new roster, just like Iowa State, which they play in their first true road game of the year





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West Virginia Football Rich Rodriguez Season Two Schedule Tournament

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