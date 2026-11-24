There's no question that Mike Hawkins Jr. has performed like one of the best quarterbacks in America this season. The numbers speak for themselves and if West V

Nov 21, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. warms up before their game against the Houston Cougars at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect There's no question that Mike Hawkins Jr. has performed like one of the best quarterbacks in America this season. The numbers speak for themselves and if West Virginia just had a hint of a defense, they would be in the Big 12 title conversation and he would be up for several major awards.

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We may have seen Hawkins in a Mountaineer uniform for the last time this season, though, as he is continuing to nurse an injured ankle. During his radio show on Monday night, WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez provided an update on his status, saying that right now he's probably listed as questionable for Friday's game at No. 2 Utah.

"Mike is the one concern. I don't know if Mike can go this weekend or not. He's probably a little bit more sore than it was a week ago at this time. The issue is that we're playing on Friday instead of Saturday, so it's got a day earlier, and when you have a bone bruise like he does- a deep bone bruise- every day makes a difference.

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If Hawkins is ruled out, WVU will turn to sophomore Scotty Fox Jr., who has had limited action this season but does have a handful of starts under his belt. Don't be surprised, though, if we see true freshman Jyron Hughley get some opportunities, especially if things aren't going well and they need a spark or if the game gets out of hand. If your starting quarterback is out, it's all hands on deck.

While having Hawkins for this game would give West Virginia a chance to spring the upset, everyone involved has to think of the big picture here. Firstly, if he is at, say, 70% by Friday, is that enough for him to be able to protect himself against this salty defensive front Utah has? Is him at 70% enough to even give you a chance to win the game?

Obviously, you want to win every game you play, but it's probably not worth risking when all you're playing for is a bottom-tier bowl game. That being said, Hawkins is going to do everything he can to give it a go because he is a competitor and wants to be out there with his teammates. SCHUYLER CALLIHAN Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016.

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He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.