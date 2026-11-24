Things have not gone the way anyone expected for the West Virginia Mountaineers this season, and head coach Rich Rodriguez would be the first to tell you that.

Oct 17, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez walks the sideline during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Things have not gone the way anyone expected for the West Virginia Mountaineers this season, and head coach Rich Rodriguez would be the first to tell you that. After a 3-0 start, WVU was likely one win away from cracking the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2018.

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Unfortunately, things fell apart late against Oklahoma State, and from that point on, it's been a massive struggle, mainly because of the defense, which ranks dead last among Power Four teams. The Mountaineers have lost six of their last eight games and are staring square in the face of a 5-7 season, with No. 2 Utah waiting for them to wrap up the regular season on Friday night.

While it may seem like the program is so far away from contention, it really comes down to two things: retention of key players and fixing defense. Last night, Rich Rod was asked if he believes West Virginia can still win the Big 12 in the near future.

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“You can. I mean, Texas Tech is the best team the last two years, and we’re on the road against them and obviously had a chance to win that right at the end, and that’s with playing like no defense, right? People will say you got to adjust to the league — no, you just got to get a better team. Irregardless of who you play, no matter what league you’re in.

At this Power Four level, there’s a certain way that a Power Four team should look and play like, and we were closer in that in some regards, but there’s a lot more that we got to do. Some of that will get done next week, and some of it’s probably going to get done in spring. ”No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Nov 21, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez talks to West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect I know it's really hard to believe that the Mountaineers could ever contend for the Big 12 when you take into account how the past eight seasons have gone, but it isn't as wild as you think. The offense is already one of the most potent units in the entire country.

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If they're able to hold onto those guys and add to that group of talent, it will be one of the most lethal offenses in college football in 2027. Defensively, WVU doesn't need to have a Top-50 defense, although it sure would help. They just can't be historically bad like this group has been.

He brought up Texas Tech; well, they are one win away from competing for the Big 12 title again, and this year, they have the 109th-ranked defense in the country. Now, just imagine if the Mountaineers were in the same ballpark defensively...they're probably in the top four or five of the Big 12 standings. SCHUYLER CALLIHAN Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016.

He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.