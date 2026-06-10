Rich Paul Shares Details About Relationship with Adele in Rare Interview

In a candid podcast conversation, sports agent Rich Paul discusses how he and music superstar Adele met, the organic development of their relationship, and their future family plans, offering a rare glimpse into their private romance.

Sports agent Rich Paul recently provided rare details about his five-year relationship with singer Adele . The couple, aged 45 and 38 respectively, were first linked in 2021 after attending an NBA game together, and Adele confirmed their engagement in August 2024.

While they are typically private, Paul opened up during an appearance on Craig Melvin's Glass Half Full podcast, explaining how they met and how their connection evolved. He stated they met through a friend and had known each other for some time before dating, emphasizing that the relationship developed organically within their shared social circles. He described their early interactions as cordial, with frequent casual encounters that eventually led to a deeper bond.

Paul also mentioned he wasn't deeply familiar with Adele's entire discography but recognized her major hits. The engagement was confirmed by Adele during a Munich concert when she responded to a fan's proposal sign by stating she was already engaged. The couple, who have blended families, have expressed interest in having more children together. Adele has a teenage son from her previous marriage, while Paul has three children from a prior relationship.

Both have shared thoughts on parenthood, with Paul reflecting on being a young father and his hopes for future children, and Adele revealing she wants to be a mother again soon and has discussed potential baby names with Paul





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