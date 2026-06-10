Rich Paul Opens Up About Meeting Adele: 'It Was Just Cordial'

Sports agent Rich Paul has shared rare insights into the early days of his relationship with singer Adele, revealing that they met through a mutual friend and initially had a cordial acquaintance. The couple, who have been together for over five years, was first seen together publicly in 2021. Paul, who represents NBA stars like LeBron James, admitted that he wasn't an avid fan of Adele's music when they first met. The couple has been spotted together at various NBA games and events, with Adele enjoying public outings with Paul. In a recent concert, Adele hinted at taking a break from her career to focus on her personal life.

Sports agent Rich Paul has opened up about his relationship with singer Adele , revealing that they met through a mutual friend and initially had a cordial acquaintance.

Paul, 45, is the founder of Klutch Sports Group and represents NBA stars like LeBron James and WNBA's A'ja Wilson. He admitted that he wasn't an avid fan of Adele's music when they first met, but their friendship evolved organically over time. The couple was first seen together publicly in 2021, several years after Adele's public split from her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

Paul and Adele have been spotted together at various NBA games and events, including Game Two of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. Adele, known for her reclusive nature outside of promoting new music, has been seen enjoying public outings with Paul.

In a recent concert in Munich, Adele hinted at taking a break from her career to focus on her personal life, stating that she has spent seven years building a new life for herself and wants to live it now





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