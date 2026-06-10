Rich Paul Opens Up About Five-Year Relationship with Fiancée Adele

Rich Paul has given a rare insight into his five-year relationship with fiancée Adele, revealing how they met and what turned their 'cordial' bond into something more.

Rich Paul has given a rare insight into his five-year relationship with fiancée Adele . The sports agent, 45, was first linked to the music superstar, 38, back in 2021 after they attended an NBA game together, with Adele then confirming their engagement three years later.

But while the couple are usually quite private about their romance, a new interview has seen Rich open up about his high profile relationship, spilling the beans on how they met and what turned their 'cordial' bond into something more. During a recent appearance on Craig Melvin's Glass Half Full podcast, Rich revealed that the pair had met 'through a friend', adding that he 'had known her for some time' before they began dating.

Expanding further, Rich explained: 'You know, just when you're in these circles, man, you're in these circles. But I never tried to get fresh with people that's in comfortable circles because they always have to deal with that, so that was never my thing.

'It was really something that happened very organically, really. ' Rich Paul has given a rare insight into his five-year relationship with fiancée Adele While the couple are usually quite private about their romance, a new interview saw Rich spill the beans on how they met and what turned their 'cordial' bond into something more When pushed further to reveal how they got together, Rich told how they had bumped into each other on numerous occasions, which led to them becoming closer.

He told Craig: 'We're all in the same vicinity, we're all in the same circles, and, you know, we're hanging and whatnot.

'We just used to always see each other, laugh and joke. It was just cordial, really, just cordial.

' The entrepreneur, then joked that things between them remained cordial 'until it became not so cordial', before he eventually became a 'person of interest' for the Someone Like You hitmaker. During the chat, Rich also admitted that he wasn't an active listener to Adele's music, although he 'can't help but to hear the monster hits'.

He said of his partner, who has sold over 120 million records worldwide: 'Obviously, you know, I'm pretty on the pulse of a lot of different things, and so, you know, some of the songs, the big songs, but I didn't know all of the joints that I know now.

' In August 2024, Adele confirmed that she and Rich were engaged during her concert in Munich, Germany at the time. In fan-taken footage, one of Adele's fans held up a sign that read: 'Will you marry me?

' After noticing the proposal, Adele politely declined and said: 'I can't marry you because I'm already getting married so I can't, but I appreciate it. Thank you!

' During a recent appearance on Craig Melvin's Glass Half Full podcast , Rich revealed that the pair had met 'through a friend', adding that he 'had known her for some time' before they began dating The sports agent, 45, was first linked to the music superstar, 38, back in 2021 after they attended an NBA game together, with Adele then confirming their engagement three years later 'We're all in the same vicinity, we're all in the same circles, and, you know, we're hanging and whatnot. We just used to always see each other, laugh and joke.

It was just cordial, really, just cordial' The couple previously opened up about wanting to expand their blended family and have more children. Adele is mother to a 13-year-old son named Angelo, whom she shares with her ex husband Simon Konecki. As for the sports agent, not much is known about his children (Reonna, Richie and Zane) or their mother, but he previously opened up about becoming a father at a young age when his daughter was born.

'As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough,' he told E! News.

'But now looking as an older dad and my kids being much older, and obviously, if I was to have more kids... I'm looking forward to being a different dad, a more patient dad.

' Adele has also opened up about wanting to have more children with Paul. During one of her shows, she made a candid confession, telling her fans in the audience: 'I really want to be a mom again soon, so every time I see a name I like, I write it down in my phone.

' She shared two particular names she liked, Parker and Spencer, before adding, 'I can't say Parker because Rich likes that name. ' She later added: 'You know what else, I like Ray for spelt like a boy's name.





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