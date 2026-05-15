Rich History and Potential for the Future: Federal Garage Buildings in Denver

The Federal Garage Buildings in Denver, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, have a rich history as bus depots during the shift from rail travel to highways. They are now in the process of being considered for landmark preservation status, aiming to save them from potential destruction and provide new owners with special tax credits.

The Rio Grande Motor Way operated multiple bus depots out of the Federal Garage Buildings through the 1940s. Located at 2100 California and 2101 Welton streets, the Federal Garage Buildings look like industrial remnants of past decades, with plywood covering much of the red-brick buildings.

But underneath those boards is a rich history and potential for the future, according to Denver Community Planning & Development. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Federal Garage Buildings are noted for their roles as bus depots while the country shifted from rail travel to highways. The California Street bus depot was built 100 years ago, city records show, and the railroad companies started these bus services to cater to the growing demand for transportation.

Fifty years after the garages were a bustling transportation hub, they were placed on the National Register of Historic Places, and the GSA has applied for landmark preservation status, aiming to save them from potential destruction and provide new owners with special tax credits





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Federal Garage Buildings National Register Of Historic Places Bus Depots Railroad Companies Landmark Preservation Adaptive Reuse

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