Rich Flu Trailer: Mary Elizabeth Winstead Stars in Sci-Fi Thriller About Wealth Virus

The trailer for Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia's new film Rich Flu shows a world where a virus targets the wealthy, forcing them to abandon their fortunes or die. Starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, the film blends social commentary with survival horror.

The newly released trailer for the upcoming sci-fi survival thriller Rich Flu has generated significant buzz, offering a chilling glimpse into a world where wealth becomes a deadly liability.

Directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, the visionary filmmaker behind the acclaimed dystopian thriller The Platform, Rich Flu presents a thought-provoking premise: a mysterious virus that specifically targets the social elite, forcing them to shed their fortunes or face a gruesome death. The film stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Laura, a wealthy socialite whose life unravels as the virus spreads.

The trailer opens with a quote from Henry David Thoreau: A man is rich in proportion to the number of things he can afford to let alone. This sets the tone for a narrative that explores themes of wealth redistribution, societal collapse, and the lengths people will go to survive.

As the virus advances, its early symptom-a strange glow emanating from the teeth-sparks panic among the rich, who soon realize that the only way to avoid infection is to divest themselves of all assets. However, with the global economy in freefall, no one wants to accept their wealth, leading to a desperate scramble for survival. The trailer paints a vivid picture of chaos and despair.

Laura is initially seen attending a high-end auction, where she makes an extravagant purchase moments before a fellow attendee collapses. Soon, a state of emergency is declared, and the virus begins to spread rapidly among the wealthy. Laura initially feels relief that her social status remains intact, but her financial standing soon shifts, forcing her to confront the horrifying truth: her wealth is a death sentence.

The synopsis for the film states: First, it was the millionaires, then the billionaires, and so on… Then, the virus threatens to strike anyone who has any kind of fortune. With everyone in panic, people try to get rid of their assets, but the world no longer wants them. This premise serves as a biting commentary on economic inequality and the fragility of societal structures.

The trailer follows Laura and others on a perilous journey as their once-privileged world collapses into anarchy, leaving viewers to wonder whether anyone can escape the virus's deadly grip. The cast of Rich Flu is impressive, featuring Rafe Spall, Lorraine Bracco, Dixie Egerickx, Timothy Spall, Jonah Hauer-King, and César Domboy in key roles. Each character represents a different facet of wealth and the human response to crisis.

Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, known for his ability to blend social commentary with visceral horror, seems to have crafted another intense and thought-provoking film. The Platform explored the dark side of class division through a vertical prison, while Rich Flu takes a similar concept to a global scale, examining how wealth itself can become a curse. The film's title is a clever play on words, evoking both the physical symptoms of a flu and the societal sickness of extreme wealth disparity.

As the virus progresses, it strips away not only financial security but also humanity, forcing characters to confront their deepest fears and moral limits. Whether Laura survives or becomes another victim of her own fortune remains the central question. Rich Flu is poised to be a must-watch for fans of intelligent sci-fi and social thrillers, delivering a chilling reminder that in a world defined by excess, true wealth may lie in letting go





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