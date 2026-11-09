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Rice scores 32 points, Arenas adds 30 as No. 21 USC holds off Wichita State 93-86

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Rodney Rice had 32 points and nine assists, Alijah Arenas added 30 points and No. 21 Southern California beat hot-shooting Wichita State 93-86 on Sunday night in the inaugural Caesars Lake Tahoe Classic.

Rodney Rice had 32 points and nine assists, and Alijah Arenas added 30 points as No. 21 Southern California beat hot-shooting Wichita State 93-86 on Sunday night in the inaugural Caesars Lake Tahoe Classic.

The Trojans prevailed despite making just two 3-pointers, relying on their stars, free-throw shooting and a decisive advantage in turnovers. Michael Gray Jr. led Wichita State with 18 points, while Jordan Frison and William Berg each added 17. Wichita State led 45-43 at halftime after hitting seven of its first 12 attempts from beyond the arc. The Shockers built an 11-point lead late in the first half before USC rallied to tie it at 43.

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The teams traded baskets throughout much of the second half before Arenas helped USC gain separation. He scored three baskets during a key stretch, including a jumper following a Wichita State turnover, to help the Trojans build a 75-69 advantage with 6:22 remaining. Wichita State continued to battle, pulling to 86-83 on Frison's layup with 58 seconds left. But Rice sank two free throws, and the Shockers missed several late 3-point attempts. Southern California: At California on Wednesday night.

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