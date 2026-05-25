Declan Rice, his girlfriend Lauren Fryer and their son Jude joined Arsenal’s trophy ceremony after a 2‑1 win over Crystal Palace secured the club’s first league title in 22 years, while manager Mikel Arteta looked ahead to the Champions League final.

Declan Rice stood on the Selhurst Park pitch flanked by his partner Lauren Fryer and their young son Jude as Arsenal lifted the Premier League trophy on the final day of the season.

The ceremony, held after Arsenal secured a 2‑1 victory over Crystal Palace, marked the club’s first league title in 22 years, a triumph that had been confirmed the previous week when Manchester City slipped up with a draw against Bournemouth. The Gunners, who finished the campaign on 85 points, six clear of the defending champions, were greeted by a sea of red and white as owners the Kroneke family and the club’s supporters joined the celebrations.

After the silverware was presented, Artur Mikel Arteta addressed the crowd, describing the feeling as “amazing” and saying he had never imagined the moment would be so beautiful. He reflected on the rapid rise of the squad, the joy shared by fans and the importance of savoring the achievement before turning attention to the upcoming Champions League final in Budapest on May 30, where Arsenal will face Paris Saint‑Germain.

Rice, who played a pivotal role throughout the league campaign, appeared on the pitch for the ceremony but remained on the bench for the final match against Palace. He was joined not only by Fryer and their son but also by his parents, Sean and Stephanie, who shared in the family’s rare moment of public triumph.

Fryer, 27, has previously been subjected to abusive chants from rival supporters, prompting calls for bans on those responsible and prompting her to delete many of her social‑media posts in 2024. The public display of support from Rice’s family and the club’s hierarchy underscored the personal significance of the victory as well as its broader footballing impact.

The title race had been fiercely contested, with Manchester City’s hopes collapsing after a 2‑1 loss to Aston Villa in Pep Guardiola’s final match in charge of the side. Arsenal’s championship was sealed on the same day, and the celebratory atmosphere carried through the stadium’s away end, where the Kroneke family lifted the trophy alongside the players.

In the weeks ahead, Arsenal will shift focus to the Champions League final, hoping to add a European crown to their historic domestic success. The club’s newfound confidence, combined with Arteta’s tactical acumen and the contributions of midfield engine Declan Rice, has led many analysts to predict a new era of sustained competitiveness for the North London side





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