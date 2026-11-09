Rice Krispies’ new UK recipe not coming to US, Kellogg says

A classic breakfast cereal brand will not be changing its recipes any time soon, at least not in the U.S. and Canada.

Kellogg brand Rice Krispies cereal arranged in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, US, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Rice Krispies products sold in the US and Canada will keep the same recipe, despite changes in the UK varieties.

The change was attributed to the need to produce a consistent product in changing weather conditions. A classic breakfast cereal brand will not be changing its recipes any time soon, at least not in the U.S. and Canada. WK Kellogg Co. is assuring customers that Rice Krispies and its assorted varieties will continue to be made with real rice, and the cereal maker has no plans to change that.

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"There are no changes to their ingredients or recipes, and consumers can continue to expect the same delicious Rice Krispies taste they know and love," the company wrote in a statement. Kellogg’s statement comes after reports that Rice Krispies’ UK producer, Kellanova, changed the way its version of the cereal and their equivalent of Cocoa Krispies, Coco Pops are produced.

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The Mars Inc.-owned company replaced whole rice grains with a combination of rice flour and corn flour, the British grocery publication The Grocer reported. The change was attributed to the need to maintain product quality as changing weather conditions affect the quality of the grains.in 2023 from the former Kellogg Company. Mars acquired Kellanova in December 2025, about three months after Ferrero bought WK Kellogg Co.Information for this article was taken from WK Kellogg Co., Fox Business, and The Grocer. This story was reported from Orlando, Florida.