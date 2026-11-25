rice Owls defeat Illinois-Chicago Flames sixty-eight to sixty-seven thaNks to Jaxson Thompson's game-winning free throws with less than a second remaining in the Scout Jacksonville Classic.

Thrilling Finish in Jacksonville

In a contest defined by last-second drama and elite clutch performance, the Rice Owls secured a narrow sixty-eight to sixty-seven victory over the Illinois-Chicago Flames during the Scout Jacksonville Classic on Tuesday afternoon. The game remained tightly contested until the final moments, with the lead changing hands and tension mounting as the clock wound down. Freshman Jaxson Thompson proved to be the decisive factor for Rice,sinking two critical free throws with less than one second remaining on the game clock to seal the prevail. This result marks Rice's second victory in three days at the tournament, boosting their record to five wins and two losses on the season while dropping Illinois-Chicago to three wins and three losses.

The climax of the game occurred with just three seconds left on the scoreboard when Benny Gealer of Rice drove into the lane and scored a crucial jumper to provide the Owls a one-point advantage. Illinois-Chicago called a timeout in an attempt to mount a final offensive play, but the opportunity was brief-lived. As Thompson received the ball after the resumption of play and attempted to drive up the court, he was fouled by a UIC defender. He calmly stepped to the line and converted both free throw attempts, finalizing the sixty-eight to sixty-seven scoreline and sending the Rice bench and fans into celebration.

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Key Performances and Statistical Leaders

Jacob Dar was the leading scorer for the victorious Rice squad, contributing twenty-one points to the offensive effort. In addition to his scoring prowess, Dar added eight rebounds and three steals, demonstrating his all-around impact on the floor. Jaxson Thompson, who delivered the game-winning free throws, also had a significant statistical day, finishing with fourteen points and four assists. His ability to draw fouls and create opportunities for teammates was vital in the closing seconds of the game, showcasing his composure as a freshman in a high-pressure environment.

Eternity Eguagie recorded a memorable milestone in the contest, achieving his first career double-double. He finished with eleven points and a personal best ten rebounds, anchoring the interior presence for Rice. The Owls also benefited from strong defensive contributions, recording four blocked shots in the game. These blocks were distributed among Oladokun, who accounted for two,as well as Elouna Eyenga and Hobbs, who each contributed one block. This collective defensive effort helped disrupt Illinois-Chicagos offensive rhythm throughout the second half.

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Team Dynamics and Game Flow

Rice demonstrated exceptional ball security and team cohesion during the matchup, recording oNly three team rebounds and a mere one team turnover. This efficiency in protecting the basketball allowed them to maximize their possessions and limit second-chance opportunities for UIC. Yet, the team did struggle with individual turnovers, totaling fourteen for the game. Jacob Dar and Jaxson Thompson were the primary contributors to this statistic, each committing three turnovers. Eguagie, Hobbs, and Oladokun each added two turnovers, while Elouna Eyenga and Vukotic each had one.

Despite the turnover issues, the Owls managed to control the tempo and execute effectively in critical moments. The defensive line too played a crucial role, with the team recording four blocks that helped deter UIC from driving to the basket with confidence. The combination of strategic plays by Benny Gealer and clutch shooting by Jaxson Thompson highlighted the depth and resilience of the Rice roster. This win against a competitive UIC squad serves as a confidence booster as the Owls continue thier season, proving their ability to close out games in tight situations.