Riccardo Federici Announces High-End DC Art Book via Kickstarter

Artist Riccardo Federici unveiled a 200‑plus page boutique art book showcasing new and behind‑the‑scenes DC illustrations, including live‑action adaptations of Batman and Riddler, and is launching a Kickstarter campaign for exclusive hardcover editions, slipcases and portfolios.

Riccardo Federici . The high-end, 200+ page, 9″ x 12″ boutique art book features works done by Federici representing various versions of the characters. The book features both completed and behind-the-scenes material from Federici’s acclaimed career for DC.

The new images show DC’s iconic heroes in various situations, including battling otherworldly creatures. The only illustration to match a version of a live-action adaptation is Pattinson’s Batman and Paul Dano’s Riddler from the 2022 film. The book’s Kickstarter campaign also promises an oversized hardcover and exclusive editions and collectibles for backers. These also include a special slipcase, dust jacket, and art portfolios.

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“I’ve always had the need to create through drawing, painting, and sculpture, and like all self-taught artists, curiosity and experimentation have allowed me to approach a world that offers so many creative opportunities: the world of comics,” Federici said. “How you represent scenes, composition, anatomy, perspective, light and color, character acting, concept design, set design, etc. are all topics found within a single comic book interior page or cover.

For me, comics are not just narration through sequential images: they are the result of reasoning explained in concrete and complex images that are the artistic expression of each author. ” Federici started his work on illustrating DC characters with Dark Nights: Batman – The Murder Machine, first released in 2017. Following that, he has since co-created The Last God, the fantasy series written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson.

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Besides DC Comics, he has also illustrated for Marvel, Dark Horse Comics, Image Comics, and others.

“I remember when Riccardo’s work first hit all of our desks at DC on Dark Nights. Incredible work, and there was much discussion as to what he’d follow it up with,” said Hank Kanalz, publisher at Clover Press.

“What really stood out was the work he did with Phillip Kennedy Johnson on The Last God. He really built a new world from scratch and showed what he was really capable of doing. ”Rahul Majumdar is an Entertainment Writer for Evolve Media, covering film, TV, and video games. A pop culture writer since 2017, he specializes in covering the gaming and film industries, with a keen interest in superhero franchises.

When not pondering cinematic universes, he enjoys tinkering with his PC to push his favorite video games to maximum visual fidelity. Rahul holds a bachelor's degree in filmmaking from Whistling Woods International. The first look at Nicolas Cage, along with Bill Skarsgård, has been revealed in the Lords of War trailer, a…A struggling church faces an uncertain future in Tyler Perry’s latest holiday drama.

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