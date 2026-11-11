Riccardo Federici Announces DC Art Collection Kickstarter

Designer Riccardo Federici launches a 200‑page hardcover collection of DC artwork, featuring heroes from Batman to Aquaman, with a Kickstarter campaign starting on November 11.

On Friday, 11 November, designer Riccardo Federici unveiled a new deluxe hardcover titled The DC Art of Riccardo Federici through a Kickstarter campaign run by Clover Press. The 200‑page book showcases the artist's work on iconic DC titles such as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Supergirl.

What the Collection Offers

The book contains a curated selection of more than 200 high‑resolution plates, ranging from early Batman sketches to recent Aquaman covers. Federici's distinctive style-known for transforming familiar silhouettes into night‑marish visions-is evident across every spread.

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Fans and collectors can expect a mix of full‑color spreads, penciled studies, and background plates that reveal his process for reimagining classic heroes and villains within the DC Universe.

How the Kickstarter Supports Artists

Clover Press launched the fundraiser at 12:00 PM Eastern Time on the same day as the announcement. Backers are given options to select from several tiers, including exclusive merchandised lithographs and a limited edition signed print.

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Specifically, the lowest tier offers a digital PDF copy, while higher tiers provide physical hardcovers with autographs and an assortment of collectible artifacts related to Federici's work.

Impact on the DC Community

The release arrives at a time when DC is expanding its creator‑run initiatives. Federici's work, which includes a twist on Aquaman's origin story in Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter, demonstrates his ability to shift genre while respecting legacy.

Collectors who previously purchased individual art prints will now have access to a comprehensive visual archive that covers multiple heroes, potentially increasing fan engagement and appreciation for the depth of DC's artistic heritage.

Next Steps and Availability

The hardcover will be available for purchase once the Kickstarter campaign reaches its $50,000 funding goal. Backers will receive a reward notice via email a week after the goal is met, confirming shipping details and timelines.

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Riccardo Federici expressed enthusiasm about the project in a statement, noting that the collection "celebrates the enduring nature of these characters while offering new visual perspectives for yesterday's heroes and tomorrow's myths."

Fans can track the campaign's progress and pre‑order the book directly through Clover Press's website, which features an interactive preview of the forthcoming contents.