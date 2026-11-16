Ribupatide Weight Loss Trial Shows 17.7% Body Weight Drop

New JAMA study reveals ribupatide causes significant weight loss and metabolic improvements in 567 adults, rivaling Wegovy and Mounjaro efficacy in 11 months.

Researchers from Fudan University in Shanghai have reported that a new experimental injection named ribupatide can help overweight and obese adults shed significant body weight, potentially rivaling established blockbuster treatments. In a clinical trial published in the journal JAMA, participants receiving the once-weekly drug lost an average of 17.7 per cent of their starting body weight within an 11-month period. This rapid reduction highlights ribupatide as a powerful new contender in the crowded market for weight management therapies.

Ribupatide Weight Loss Results Comparison

While direct head-to-head comparisons are not yet available, the 17.7 per cent weight reduction achieved by ribupatide aligns closely with the efficacy of leading medications on the market. For context, Wegovy, which utilizes the active ingredient semaglutide, has been shown to help patients lose approximately 18.7 per cent of their weight after 72 weeks, or roughly 16-and-a-half months. Similarly, Mounjaro, containing the ingredient tirzepatide, produces a weight loss of around 22.5 per cent over the same 72-week duration. The ribupatide findings suggest it offers comparable potency within a shorter timeframe.

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Ribupatide Mechanism and Clinical Trial Details

Ribupatide functions by mimicking two specific hormones that regulate both appetite and blood sugar levels, a mechanism similar to that of Mounjaro. This hormonal mimicry helps patients feel fuller for longer durations, which naturally reduces hunger signals and leads to lower caloric intake. The study recruited 567 overweight or obese adults with an average age of 34 to test the drug's effectiveness and safety profile. This cohort was designed to evaluate the drug's potential in a relatively young demographic compared to typical obesity populations.

The researchers divided 424 participants to receive weekly injections of ribupatide at three distinct doses: 2mg, 4mg, or 6mg. The remaining 143 participants were assigned to a control group and received a dummy placebo treatment instead of the active drug. This randomized structure allowed the Fudan University team to isolate the specific effects of the medication against a baseline control group.

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Ribupatide Efficacy and Dose Response

After 48 weeks, patients receiving the lowest 2mg dose lost an average of 10.7 per cent of their body weight, demonstrating a clear dose-response relationship. Those on the middle 4mg dose shed 16.4 per cent, while the highest 6mg dose group achieved the maximum average loss of 17.7 per cent. In sharp contrast, the placebo group experienced a negligible weight loss of just 1.4 per cent, confirming the drug's active impact on body mass.

A significant portion of participants achieved substantial weight reductions that exceeded the study averages. Around 13.6 per cent of the 142 patients on the 2mg dose lost at least a fifth of their body weight. This success rate climbed to 37.1 per cent among the 141 patients taking 4mg, and reached 44.4 per cent for the 141 patients taking the highest 6mg dose.

Ribupatide Beyond Weight Loss Benefits

Beyond the scale, ribupatide appeared to deliver broad metabolic improvements that benefit long-term cardiovascular and diabetic health. Systolic blood pressure, the top number in a reading, fell by around seven to nine points more than in the placebo group. This is critical given that around 14 million adults in the UK have high blood pressure, a major risk factor for conditions like heart failure.

The drug also improved insulin sensitivity and lipid profiles. Resistance to insulin reduced by 30 per cent at the 2mg dose, rising to 44 per cent at 4mg and 46 per cent at 6mg. Triglycerides, harmful fats in the blood, fell by 29 to 37 per cent more than the placebo. Total cholesterol levels dropped by 6 per cent at 2mg, 9 per cent at 4mg, and 8 per cent at 6mg.

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Ribupatide Side Effects and Study Limitations

As with other weight-loss injections taken by around 2.5 million Britons, gastrointestinal issues were the most common side effects of ribupatide. Symptoms including nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea affected around half of the people on the lowest dose and approximately two-thirds on the highest dose. However, most of these cases were reported as mild or moderate in severity.

Researchers also noted that the study had limitations that might affect the generalizability of the results. The 48-week treatment period may not have captured the full long-term weight loss effect of ribupatide, as weight loss had not clearly plateaued in the higher dose groups. Additionally, because the participants were relatively young, the efficacy and safety findings may not be directly applicable to older adults with overweight or obesity.

Despite these constraints, the data provides strong evidence for ribupatide's potential. Patients on the two highest doses were still losing weight when the study concluded, suggesting that the drug's full potential may not yet have been reached. These findings come just months after the recruitment of patients for phase three trials of the drug in Britain, marking a significant step toward its potential regulatory approval and widespread availability.