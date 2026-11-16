Ribupatide Weight Loss Drug Shows Rivalry to Wegovy and Mounjaro

New study reveals ribupatide aids 17.7 percent weight loss in 11 months, challenging Wegovy and Mounjaro efficacy in phase two trials.

A novel experimental weight-loss injection known as ribupatide has demonstrated significant efficacy in clinical trials, positioning itself as a strong competitor to established blockbuster drugs such as Wegovy and Mounjaro. The findings from a recent study indicate that this once-weekly injection enabled patients to shed an average of 17.7 per cent of their total body weight in just 11 months. This rapid reduction in body mass suggests that ribupatide could soon become a major player in the global market for obesity treatment, offering an alternative mechanism for appetite control and fat reduction.

Ribupatide Efficacy Versus Semaglutide Outcomes

The core data reveals that ribupatide operates on a mechanism similar to Mounjaro by mimicking two distinct hormones that regulate both appetite and blood sugar levels. This dual-hormone mimicry helps patients feel fuller for longer periods, thereby naturally reducing hunger and lowering overall food intake during the treatment period. The drug was developed by a Chinese pharmaceutical company and has now moved into phase three trials in Britain following successful initial recruitment of patients for the next stage of testing.

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When comparing the raw numbers, Wegovy containing the active ingredient semaglutide has been shown to help patients lose approximately 18.7 per cent of their weight after 72 weeks, which is roughly 16-and-a-half months. Mounjaro, another potent injection utilizing tirzepatide, produces a weight loss of around 22.5 per cent over that identical 72-week period. Although these drugs have not been directly compared in head-to-head trials, the initial results for ribupatide suggest it possesses the potential to rival these existing therapies effectively.

Fudan University Trial Design and Patient Responses

The latest study, published in the medical journal JAMA, involved researchers from Fudan University in Shanghai recruiting 567 adults who were classified as overweight or obese with an average age of 34 years. The trial design randomly assigned 424 participants to receive weekly injections of ribupatide at three different dosage levels: 2mg, 4mg, or 6mg. The remaining 143 participants served as the control group, receiving a dummy placebo treatment to measure the specific impact of the active drug.

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After a treatment period of 48 weeks, the results showed a clear dose-dependent response among the participants. Patients receiving the lowest dose of 2mg lost an average of 10.7 per cent of their body weight, while those on the middle 4mg dose shed 16.4 per cent. Those taking the highest 6mg dose achieved the most significant average loss of 17.7 per cent. In stark contrast, the group receiving the dummy injection lost just 1.4 per cent of their body weight, highlighting the drug's potent effect.

Beyond Weight Loss: Metabolic and Safety Improvements

Participants on the two highest doses of ribupatide continued to lose weight even as the study concluded, with researchers noting that weight reduction had not clearly plateaued in either group by week 48. For those on the 6mg dose, 44.4 per cent of the 141 patients lost more than a fifth of their starting weight, a figure that rose to 37.1 per cent for the 4mg group and 13.6 per cent for the 2mg group. This ongoing loss suggests the full potential of the drug may not yet have been realized in the current trial timeframe.

Beyond simple weight reduction, the injection offered substantial metabolic benefits including improvements in blood pressure, blood sugar control, and cholesterol levels. Systolic blood pressure fell by approximately seven to nine points more than in the placebo group, while triglycerides dropped by 29 to 37 per cent more. The drug also improved insulin sensitivity, reducing insulin resistance by 30 per cent at the 2mg dose and up to 46 per cent at the 6mg dose, which helps prevent type 2 diabetes.

Side Effects and Study Limitations Identified

The most common side effects reported were gastrointestinal issues, including nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea, which affected roughly half of those on the lowest dose and two-thirds on the highest dose. Despite these symptoms, most cases were categorized as mild or moderate. However, researchers cautioned that the study had limitations, specifically that the 48-week period may not have captured the full long-term weight loss effect and that the young average age of participants may limit generalizability to older adults.