Director Rian Johnson discusses his enduring passion for the Star Wars franchise, his controversial tenure on The Last Jedi, and his current focus on independent filmmaking projects.

Rian Johnson has reiterated his deep affection for the Star Wars universe, stating that he deeply loves the franchise despite the divisive reception of his directorial debut. The director of The Last Jedi, which stands as the second film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, addressed his past association with the saga and his current creative priorities. Johnson acknowledged that his departure from the franchise occurred under less-than-stellar terms, both within the fandom and in industry relations.

Johnson Reflects on Franchise Experience

Johnson initially jumped at the opportunity to direct a Star Wars film, describing the experience as one that he loved more than ever before. He noted that he felt a profound connection to the material, caring deeply about every single element of the production. His approach was driven by a desire to make the film personal, ensuring that it came from a perspective that was deeply on fire inside him, especially given the film's significant cultural impact.

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The director emphasized that for projects belonging to everybody, it is even more important for the team to make the work personal. He believed this personal touch was crucial for creating something special that would resonate with the global audience. Johnson's tenure on the sequel trilogy is well-known for its risks, as he created elements that the franchise had never seen before, challenging traditional narrative structures.

Fan Divisions and Creative Freedom

Star Wars fans remain divided regarding Johnson's contribution to the saga. The most common opinion among supporters is to give Johnson his own standalone film and let him cook, allowing him creative freedom to explore his unique vision. Some fans suggest setting him free in the Old Republic era, a period rich with potential for storytelling that differs from the Skywalker saga. This sentiment highlights a desire to see Johnson's specific style applied to a different corner of the expansive universe.

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Conversely, the backlash to The Last Jedi led to a cautious approach by studio executives. One fan on X highlighted how the studio has gone overly cautious in the wake of the perceived disaster, noting that potentially fascinating films by amazing filmmakers have been proposed and canned. This overcorrection is viewed as a real shame by those who believe the franchise has stifled creative innovation in response to negative fan reactions.

Current Projects and Future Outlook

Johnson clarified that he is not currently working on any Star Wars projects, confirming that he is writing his next thing, which is not a Star Wars thing or anything related to the franchise. He stated that he is very much enjoying making his own stuff, focusing on independent filmmaking opportunities. However, he left the door open for a potential return, saying that if the opportunity presented itself, he would consider rejoining the galaxy far, far away.

The director added that it is exciting to see a lot of different voices now taking cracks at the franchise. This shift suggests a growing diversity in storytelling approaches within the Star Wars universe. Johnson remains a significant figure in the industry, representing hope in the effort to save indie filmmaking while maintaining his status as a respected auteur with a loyal fanbase.