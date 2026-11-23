Director Rian Johnson reveals his enduring passion for Star Wars at the Marrakech Film Festival, discussing the scrapped trilogy and his current focus on original screenplays and Knives Out sequels.

Director Rian Johnson recently addressed the status of his relationship with the Star Wars franchise during a public appearance at the Marrakech Film Festival. Johnson confirmed that he remains deeply invested in the universe, expressing a desire to return to the galaxy far, far away if the right creative opportunity arises. This statement comes nearly a decade after he directed The Last Jedi, a film that has since become a defining chapter in the saga's history.

Creative Evolution and Franchise Return

Speaking at the festival, Johnson clarified his current professional priorities while acknowledging his enduring affection for the intellectual property. He stated that he is currently focused on writing original projects rather than returning to existing franchises. He described his latest work as neither a Star Wars project nor a Knives Out installment, emphasizing his enjoyment in creating original material. However, he left the door open for a future collaboration, noting that he would consider making another film in the series even if his originally planned trilogy did not move forward.

Also read Rian Johnson Leaves Door Open For Return To Star Wars Franchise

Johnson's comments highlight a shift in his career trajectory following the conclusion of the sequel trilogy era. While he previously served as the primary architect for a new Star Wars trilogy, that project was ultimately shelved. The director revealed that his current energy is directed toward developing his own stories, yet he maintains that the Star Wars world remains one he deeply loves and would revisit given the chance.

Diverse Voices in the Skywalker Saga

A significant portion of Johnson's remarks focused on the changing creative landscape of the Star Wars brand. He expressed enthusiasm about the influx of different filmmakers and voices now bringing their unique ideas to the series. Johnson described this diversity of perspective as exciting for the future of the franchise, suggesting that a multiplicity of creative approaches strengthens the overall narrative ecosystem.

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This observation reflects the current strategy of Lucasfilm, which has moved away from a single centralized trilogy model toward a broader array of standalone films and series. Johnson welcomed this shift, indicating that he finds the new era of Star Wars development invigorating. His support for diverse storytelling aligns with the franchise's current direction under Disney and Lucasfilm leadership.

Reflections on The Last Jedi Success

Johnson also took time to reflect on his tenure directing Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which was released in 2017. He described the production process as the most joyful experience of his entire filmmaking career. The film marked his first major involvement with the franchise and has since become a crucial component of his professional legacy.

The commercial performance of The Last Jedi remains one of the highest in the franchise's history. The film grossed approximately $1.3 billion at the global box office against a production budget of $414 million. This financial success underscored the massive appeal of the Star Wars brand and Johnson's ability to direct large-scale productions.

Broader Filmmaking Portfolio and Upcoming Works

Before joining the Star Wars universe, Johnson established a distinct reputation in independent cinema and genre filmmaking. He made his feature directorial debut with Brick in 2005, a neo-noir crime thriller starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won a special jury prize, launching Johnson's career as a distinctive voice in Hollywood.

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He followed up with The Brothers Bloom in 2008, a comedy about con artists, and Looper in 2012, a science-fiction thriller also starring Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis. Johnson later achieved mainstream success with the mystery series Knives Out, starring Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc. The first film was released in 2019, followed by Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in 2022, and most recently, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery in 2025.

While Johnson focuses on original scripts, the broader entertainment landscape continues to evolve with new developments in other major franchises. In separate news, Marvel Studios has confirmed details regarding the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, with co-director Joe Russo revealing information about the film's runtime. Additionally, fans have noted potential narrative retcons in the final trailer for the Marvel film, which features heroes assembling to face Doctor Doom.

Meanwhile, the Star Wars franchise continues to expand its reach with new projects in development. Actor Adam Driver has also spoken about his scrapped Star Wars movie project, highlighting the complex production history of the franchise. As Johnson continues to build his portfolio of original works, his continued respect for Star Wars suggests that the director's influence on the galaxy far, far away may not be entirely concluded.