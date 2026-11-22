Rian Johnson discusses his future with Star Wars nearly a decade after The Last Jedi, confirming he has no current plans but remains open to returning if the right opportunity arises.

Rian Johnson has addressed the possibility of returning to the Star Wars universe nearly a decade after his controversial directorial debut, confirming that while he has no immediate projects lined up, he has not permanently closed the door on the franchise.

The director of The Last Jedi, released in 2017, provided these updates during an interview with IndieWire at the 23rd Marrakech International Film Festival, where he discussed his ongoing relationship with the beloved science fiction property and the potential for future collaborations.

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Current Status Of Director Johnson

Rian Johnson clarified that he is currently focused on developing his own original projects and does not have any active plans to direct another installment in the galaxy far, far away at this moment. He emphasized that his absence from the franchise is due to his commitment to other creative endeavors rather than any conflict or disinterest in the Star Wars brand.

However, Johnson stated that he remains deeply interested in revisiting Star Wars if the right opportunity presents itself, suggesting that his creative path could intersect with the franchise again in the future. This statement indicates a flexible stance, balancing his desire for original work with a genuine affection for the Star Wars universe.

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Relationship With Lucasfilm And Dave Filoni

Rian Johnson expressed strong admiration for Lucasfilm's creative team and leadership, specifically praising Dave Filoni, who collaborated with him on The Last Jedi. He noted that his love for the franchise has only grown since the release of his film, highlighting a sustained and positive connection to the material and its creators.

His comments imply that Rian Johnson maintains a good professional relationship with Lucasfilm despite not having directed another installment since the 2017 release. This positive rapport suggests that any future return would be built on mutual respect and shared creative vision, rather than strained negotiations or past disagreements.

Scrapped Trilogy And Future Possibilities

These remarks come nine years after Lucasfilm officially announced that Rian Johnson would helm a new trilogy of films independent of the main Skywalker saga, a project that was never produced. In November 2017, the studio confirmed that Johnson would write and direct the first installment of this standalone trilogy, with Ram Bergman attached as a producer to oversee the development.

The scrapped trilogy was intended to introduce entirely new characters and explore previously uncharted areas of the Star Wars universe, distinct from the saga that began with Episode IV - A New Hope. Despite high expectations and the significant budget allocated to the project, no information regarding casting or release dates was ever announced, and the films never entered production.

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Implications For Star Wars Fanbase

While Rian Johnson's latest statement should not be interpreted as a confirmation of a new movie in the works, it leaves the possibility open for fans who hoped for his return. He did not announce any new Star Wars movie or speak about specific negotiations with Lucasfilm, keeping the focus on his openness rather than any concrete plans.

The director's willingness to consider a return suggests that Lucasfilm may still view him as a valuable creative partner for future storytelling initiatives. With the franchise continuing to expand through various TV shows like The Mandalorian and Andor, the potential for Rian Johnson to contribute to this broader ecosystem remains a topic of interest for the global fanbase.