Filmmaker Rian Johnson reveals he is writing a new original project during the Marrakech Film Festival, citing a deep love for Star Wars but a current focus on independent creative work.

Filmmaker Rian Johnson confirmed that he is currently writing a new original movie project that does not involve his two most famous franchises. During a conversation at the Marrakech Film Festival, the 52-year-old director explained his current creative direction. He stated that he is enjoying making his own independent work rather than returning to established intellectual properties.

Rian Johnson Current Creative Projects

Johnson emphasized that while he deeply loves the Star Wars universe, he is currently focused on original storytelling. He noted that he loves the franchise more now than he ever has, but he is excited to see different voices taking creative risks with the material. He clarified that his next writing project is neither a Star Wars film nor a Knives Out installment.

Also read Rian Johnson Leaves Door Open For Return To Star Wars Franchise

The director made these remarks while attending the Marrakech Film Festival, where he discussed his future plans. He indicated that while he is fully committed to his own original material at this moment, he would consider returning to Star Wars if the right opportunity presented itself. His statement suggests a long-term passion for the galaxy far, far away, even if he is not actively working on a project there currently.

Knives Out 3 Release and Sequel Status

Rian Johnson previously delivered the third installment of the Knives Out series, titled Wake Up Dead Man. This film marked Daniel Craig's third appearance as detective Benoit Blanc and premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Johnson returned as both writer and director for this entry, introducing a fresh murder mystery centered around a small church in upstate New York.

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The ensemble cast featured Josh O'Connor as Father Jud Duplenticy, a young priest caught in the investigation. The film received a limited theatrical release on November 26, 2025. Following the theatrical run, Netflix released the movie worldwide on December 12, 2025. This release fulfilled Netflix's original two-film deal with Johnson.

Although the initial contract was complete, discussions about a fourth Knives Out movie remained a possibility. Johnson revealed earlier that he and Daniel Craig had discussed another installment. However, those conversations did not result in an official announcement at that time. The success of the third film kept interest in a potential fourth entry high among fans and industry observers.

Netflix Partnerships and Industry Updates

While focusing on his own projects, the broader entertainment landscape continues to evolve with major platform partnerships. Netflix has released the first trailer for The Trust, a documentary featuring Idris Elba and King Charles III. This release highlights the streaming giant's continued investment in high-profile documentary content alongside its narrative features.

Other major studios are also making headlines with new trailers and announcements. Marvel Studios has confirmed details about its upcoming blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday. Co-director Joe Russo revealed information about the film's runtime, while the final trailer showcased Thor's new superpowers. These developments indicate a busy period for franchise films in the current year.

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Johnson's decision to pursue original work stands in contrast to the continued expansion of major studio franchises. His commitment to independent projects allows him to explore new narratives outside the constraints of large-scale intellectual properties. This move underscores his desire to maintain creative control and explore fresh storytelling avenues.