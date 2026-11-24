Rian Johnson is focusing on an original sci-fi movie slated for 2027 production, delaying the start of work on Knives Out 4 despite strong audience reception for Wake Up Dead Man.

Director Rian Johnson has officially confirmed that there is no active development on a fourth installment of the Knives Out franchise, effectively pausing production on any future Benoit Blanc mysteries for the immediate future. Speaking at a recent panel, the filmmaker made it clear that his creative energies are entirely directed toward a new, original science fiction project scheduled to begin shooting in 2027. This announcement puts an end to growing speculation regarding the next steps for the popular detective series following the success of its third entry.

Johnson described the third film, Wake Up Dead Man, as an emptying of the well, indicating that any future sequel would require starting from a conceptual blank slate. He emphasized that while he and lead actor Daniel Craig have discussed the possibility of returning to the franchise, they have not yet nailed down a central theme or a clear narrative direction. This lack of a defined creative core explains the current hiatus in script development and pre-production logistics for a potential fourth movie.

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The decision comes despite Wake Up Dead Man achieving record-breaking audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes. The film holds the highest audience rating of the entire trilogy, surpassing both the original Knives Out and Glass Onion. This strong viewer reception initially led many industry observers to believe that a fourth film was all but guaranteed. However, Johnson clarified that while audience enthusiasm is high, it does not substitute for the need for a compelling new story that justifies the franchise's continuation.

Critical reception for the third film remains strong but slightly more mixed than its predecessors. The movie holds a 92% Certified Fresh rating from critics, placing it just behind the original film's near-perfect 97% score and ahead of Glass Onion's 91%. Despite these impressive numbers, some critics noted that the film lacked some of the signature flair that defined earlier entries in the series. One prominent review highlighted that while the mystery features clever twists, it occasionally feels hollow in its thematic exploration of power and religion.

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Daniel Craig's demanding schedule also contributes significantly to the delay in moving forward with a new installment. The actor has been heavily occupied with other major productions in recent years, including Greta Gerwig's Narnia: The Magician's Nephew and an untitled prison drama directed by Damien Chazelle. These substantial commitments have limited the time available for Craig and Johnson to engage in the deep, thematic discussions necessary to develop a worthy successor to the existing trilogy.

Johnson's primary focus now shifts to an original science fiction venture, marking his return to the genre for the first time since his 2012 film Looper. He confirmed that this new project will command his full attention throughout the upcoming years, with principal photography expected to commence in 2027. This new commitment ensures that the Knives Out franchise will remain on the back burner for the foreseeable future.

While the news may disappoint fans eager for another Benoit Blanc case, Johnson suggested that a creative breakthrough for a future Blanc story might coincidentally occur while he is working on the sci-fi script. However, he made it clear that no concrete plans for Knives Out 4 currently exist. The director's immediate priority is fully dedicated to bringing his new vision to the screen rather than revisiting the world of wealthy suspects and elaborate murder mysteries.

The Knives Out franchise, created by Johnson, has long been celebrated for its modern take on the classic whodunit genre. The films follow master detective Benoit Blanc as he navigates complex murder cases involving eccentric and wealthy suspects. By blending dark comedy, sharp social commentary, and intricate plot twists, the series pays homage to Agatha Christie while offering fresh, contemporary storytelling. For now, however, that storytelling pause is official.

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Fans of the franchise will need to wait patiently for further updates on the series. With Johnson committed to his 2027 sci-fi project and Craig involved in other significant roles, there is little chance of a rapid return to the Blanc universe. Any future developments regarding the fourth film will likely depend on Johnson's success with his new project and whether inspiration strikes organically during that creative process.